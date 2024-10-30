Robert Schock has resurfaced after 30 days. X

A jogging trip in the US state of Washington turns into a fight for survival for Robert Schock. Without provisions and warm clothing, he gets lost in the forest and survives for 30 days before being rescued.

Robert Schock, a 39-year-old man, experienced a nightmare when he got lost while jogging in a national park in the US state of Washington. Without provisions and warm clothing, he found himself in a life-threatening situation. Despite the adverse circumstances and dwindling hope, he managed to survive in the forest for 30 days before finally being rescued, as reported by theNew York Post.

On July 31, Schock started his planned day trip in the North Cascades National Park, near the Canadian border. Although he knew the area and had a map with him, changes caused by forest fires meant that the path he had chosen no longer existed. Curious as to what had happened to the path, he continued his exploration - a momentous mistake, as he later admitted. With no direction and a cell phone with no reception, he was on his own.

Schock, who does not describe himself as an experienced hiker, only had his Labrador Freddy, a pair of shorts and a dog bowl with him. When he realized the seriousness of his situation, he sent Freddy to get help.

Workers heard him by chance

The dog was found, but Schock remained missing. While rescue workers searched for him, he struggled to survive, drinking from rivers and eating what he could find, not knowing if it was poisonous.

The nights were cold and rainy, and Schock suffered from injuries and hunger. His hope faded when his cries for help went unheard and even helicopters failed to spot him. Finally, in a last desperate attempt, he called for help again.

Workers repairing a hiking trail nearby heard him and alerted the rescue services. After 30 days in the forest, Schock was taken by helicopter to hospital, where he spent four weeks recovering.

Today, Schock is healthy again - and eternally grateful to his rescuers. "It's an understatement to say how grateful I am that these people were there that day. Because you have to be honest: it was pretty close."