In addition to Kuwait and Bahrain, Jordan has also come under fire despite the ceasefire in the Iran war.

ARCHIVE - View of numerous houses in the city center. The capital of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and, together with its suburbs, has around four million inhabitants. Photo: Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

According to the Petra state agency, Jordan's armed forces announced in the morning that the air defense in al-Asrak had intercepted five Iranian missiles on Tuesday evening. Debris fell, but there were no casualties or damage. No violation of airspace would be permitted, the statement continued.

Al-Asrak is located in eastern Jordan, not far from the Iraqi border. According to reports, the US military has stationed fighter planes at a base here. According to the New York Times, dozens of US military fighter jets and cargo planes as well as drones and helicopters were stationed here shortly before the war began in February.

According to Iranian media reports, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards - the Islamic Republic's elite military force - had previously announced that they had attacked American military bases in the Gulf region in response to the recent US bombing campaign.