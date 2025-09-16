Jan Marsalek is considered the mastermind behind the Wirecard scandal, the biggest economic fraud in German post-war history. Keystone (Archivbild)

German investigators have been looking for Wirecard fraudster Jan Marsalek for years. Now an international team of journalists has tracked him down - in Moscow.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

White-collar criminal Jan Marsalek has been on the run since 2020.

He is considered the mastermind behind the multi-billion Wirecard fraud, one of the biggest economic scandals in German history.

Journalists have tracked Marsalek down in Moscow.

There he works for the Russian secret service FSB. He is also said to have fought on the Russian-Ukrainian front.

Marsalek has several fake identities. Show more

Journalists from the German magazine "Der Spiegel" and ZDF as well as the Russian investigative platform "The Insider", among others, have tracked down the fugitive Wirecard manager Jan Marsalek in Moscow. The Austrian "Standard" and the US broadcaster PBS were also involved in the investigation.

The 45-year-old apparently worked for the Russian secret service in Moscow, reported "Spiegel" and ZDF on Tuesday. The journalists are therefore in possession of the manager's current cell phone number. They are said to have observed him for a year.

Marsalek has been on the run since the insolvency of payment company Wirecard in June 2020 and is wanted internationally. The insolvency of the former DAX-listed company is considered one of Germany's biggest economic scandals.

On assignment for the Russian secret service

The media involved in the investigation also published numerous photos of the Austrian-born man on Tuesday, for example in a tie and suit on his way from the subway to the headquarters of the Russian domestic secret service FSB in Moscow.

Between January and November 2024, his cell phone was recorded 304 times near the FSB headquarters in Moscow Lubyanka, ZDF reported. Sources in the Russian capital had confirmed that he was working for the Russian service.

According to the research, Marsalek uses at least six false identities, including a Russian passport. His name on it is Alexander Michaelovich Nelidov.

Deployment on the Russian-Ukrainian front

Data analyses have shown that Marsalek traveled to the war zone in eastern Ukraine and to Russian-occupied Mariupol. The journalists are said to have learned from Moscow security circles that he was involved in combat operations on the front.

The photos available to the journalists often show Marsalek in the company of 41-year-old translator Tatiana Spiridonova. The ex-manager is a regular visitor to her apartment in the center of Moscow, the media reported.

Spiridonova, who has a degree in oriental studies, also has connections to Moscow, for example through her membership of the Imperial Orthodox Palestine Society, which is run by a former FSB director.

Investigation into several economic offenses

Marsalek had worked at Wirecard since January 2000 and had been a member of the Management Board since 2010. He was primarily responsible for the Asian business.

The Munich I public prosecutor's office is investigating him on suspicion of commercial gang fraud, a particularly serious case of embezzlement and other financial and economic offenses.

In March 2024, Der Spiegel, ZDF, Der Standard and The Insider had already reported that Marsalek had apparently been working for Russian intelligence services for years, citing Western intelligence information.