The U.S. government is stepping up pressure on The New York Times. Several reporters were subpoenaed after they reported on security issues with the new Air Force One. According to the newspaper, FBI Director Kash Patel led the investigation directly from the White House.

Here's what it's all about The U.S. government is taking action against journalists at The New York Times over reports of safety flaws in the new Air Force One.

Several reporters were subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice to testify before a grand jury.

According to the *New York Times*, FBI Director Kash Patel led the investigation directly from the White House—an extraordinary move. Summary created with

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is taking a tougher stance toward the media. The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed several journalists from The New York Times. They are to testify before a grand jury regarding their reporting on the new Air Force One.

According to U.S. media reports, the subpoenas were served on Friday. They are related to to reports of safety issues with the new presidential aircraft that Qatar donated to the U.S. .

Trump is said to have been upset by the reports

According to the *New York Times*, the White House played an unusually active role in the investigation. The newspaper reported that the Office of the President personally instructed FBI Director Kash Patel to take charge of the investigation.

According to the report, Patel even canceled a planned trip to Chicago and spent about eight hours at the White House, where he coordinated the investigation and briefed high-ranking government officials on its progress.

Blue News has also already reported on the issues «Story erfunden» «Peinlich» – darum hat Trump spontan auf sein altes Flugzeug gewechselt

The trigger is said to have been Trump's annoyance with the media coverage. The *New York Times* had reported that the Air Force One donated by Qatar did not have the same defense systems as the previous presidential aircraft. Furthermore, according to the report, Trump had to switch back to the previous Air Force One for the return flight after a NATO summit, following the expression of security concerns.

The Justice Department Takes Direct Action Against Journalists

The *Washington Post* describes the subpoenas as an exceptionally aggressive move. While there have been investigations into possible information leaks in the past, subpoenas against journalists are considered rare and particularly politically sensitive.

According to the *New York Times*, the case also highlights a further convergence between the White House and the FBI. Traditionally, there has been a clear separation between political leadership and investigative agencies. The fact that Patel directed the investigation directly from the White House represents a clear departure from this practice.

The White House repeatedly threatens the media

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung defended the move. He said Trump is focused on “helping the American people and ensuring their safety.” That is the president’s top priority.

The *New York Times* and the *Washington Post* view this action in the context of the Trump administration’s increasingly confrontational relationship with major U.S. media outlets. In recent months, the administration had already taken legal action against media companies on several occasions.

For example, after a TV interview, Trump's spokeswoman threatened, they intended to sue the network “into the ground”. The incident came to light through an audio recording.