Donald Trump signs an executive order in the White House. Bild: KEYSTONE

Once again, a US federal judge has blocked an executive order from President Donald Trump. District Judge John Coughenour denounces the new US administration's handling of the country's constitution.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A US federal judge has blocked an executive order by President Donald Trump.

At issue is the order, which Trump wants to revoke the right to US citizenship for children of immigrants who came to the USA illegally.

A federal judge in Maryland has already ordered a nationwide halt to the order in a similar case. Show more

For the second time in two days, a US federal judge has blocked an executive order by President Donald Trump. On Thursday, this was again about the order with which Trump wants to deprive children of immigrants who came to the USA illegally of the right to US citizenship that they would have if they were born in the USA. On Thursday in Seattle, District Judge John Coughenour denounced the new US government's handling of the country's constitution. Trump is trying to change the constitution by executive order.

On Wednesday, a federal judge in Maryland had ordered a nationwide halt to the order in a similar case. The case involved immigrant rights groups and pregnant women whose unborn children could be affected by the executive order. "Citizenship is a very precious right expressly granted by the 14th Amendment," Judge Deborah Boardman said.