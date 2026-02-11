A serious mistake was made at Berlin District Court. (symbolic image) Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

A convicted rapist is at large again in Berlin - because a judge failed to meet a deadline. The victim has been under police protection ever since.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In June 2025, the Berlin I Regional Court sentenced a 37-year-old Afghan to seven years and nine months in prison for multiple rape and abuse.

Because the presiding judge did not draw up the trial transcript on time, the sentence could not take effect.

The Court of Appeal quashed the arrest warrant and the man is free, while his ex-partner is under police protection. Show more

A serious error in the Berlin justice system has serious consequences: A man convicted of multiple rapes is at large again. As the "Tagesspiegel" reports, the execution of the prison sentence failed due to a missed deadline.

In June 2025, the Berlin I Regional Court sentenced the 37-year-old Afghan to seven years and nine months in prison. The court was convinced that he had repeatedly raped, beaten and severely abused his former partner and threatened to kill her. The woman had reported him in 2024.

However, the verdict was not final. The presiding judge of the responsible large criminal chamber failed to prepare the necessary hearing transcript in time after the verdict was handed down. Without this documentation, the verdict could not take effect.

Victim is under police protection

The defense filed an appeal. As a result, the Berlin Court of Appeal revoked the arrest warrant on January 19, as a court spokeswoman confirmed to the "Tagesspiegel". The man has therefore been at large again for around three weeks.

This has drastic consequences for the victim: his ex-partner is now under police protection and has been taken to a safe place. The authorities are currently investigating whether the man can be monitored with an electronic ankle monitor or deported to his country of origin.

As the "Tagesspiegel" further reports, the judge responsible is said to be suffering from an addiction and has therefore missed deadlines. He has since been removed from the chair of the large criminal chamber. Disciplinary action is being considered and the judge is currently on sick leave.