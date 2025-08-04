  1. Residential Customers
Violation of conditions Judge places Brazil's ex-president Bolsonaro under house arrest

Oliver Kohlmaier

4.8.2025

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro is placed under house arrest.
Eraldo Peres/AP/dpa

Jair Bolsonaro is placed under house arrest. According to judge Alexandre de Moraes, Brazil's ex-president, accused of attempting a coup, has violated the conditions.

04.08.2025, 23:48

04.08.2025, 23:54

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro is placed under house arrest.
  • Judge Alexandre de Moraes justified the measure on the grounds that the ultra-right politician had violated conditions.
  • In the criminal proceedings against Bolsonaro, he is accused of attempting a coup against the government of his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following his election defeat in 2022.
Show more

Brazilian ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, who is accused of attempting a coup, has been placed under house arrest. Judge Alexandre de Moraes justified the measure on Monday by stating that the ultra-right politician had violated conditions.

Among other things, the accused ex-president had been banned from using social media - even indirectly. Nevertheless, videos showing him at a public event in the Brazilian Congress were distributed, including footage of his electronic anklet. These were published via the account of his son Eduardo Bolsonaro.

The measures against Bolsonaro were imposed as part of criminal proceedings in which he is accused of attempting a coup against the government of his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva following his election defeat in 2022. The court-ordered restrictions include a night-time curfew, wearing an electronic ankle bracelet, a ban on contact with co-defendants and a ban on entering embassies.