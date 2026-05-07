Partial view of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged suicide note. Image: United States District Judge Southern District of New York

There are many conspiracy theories surrounding the death of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Now a judge is releasing a sealed document. What does the note, which is said to be from Epstein, say?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A cellmate claims to have found a farewell letter from Jeffrey Epstein.

A court in New York has now published the alleged farewell letter of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The authenticity of the document cannot be independently verified. Show more

A court in New York has published an alleged suicide note from the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. US District Judge Kenneth Karas ordered the release on Wednesday after the "New York Times" requested last week that the alleged suicide note and other documents in another case involving Epstein's cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione be made public.

The authenticity of the document cannot be independently verified. So far, the note has not been part of the US Department of Justice's investigation. Epstein's cellmate Tartaglione is said to have found the letter in a comic novel after a first suspected suicide attempt by the sex offender on July 23, 2019, reports the New York Times, citing the fellow inmate. The cellmate is said to have given the letter to his lawyers in order to refute accusations that he had attacked Epstein.

Epstein was finally found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial for human trafficking.

It is unclear whether Epstein wrote a letter

The medical examiner ruled suicide, and authorities pointed to a series of negligence by prison staff that allegedly allowed Epstein to take his own life.

It is unclear whether Epstein wrote the letter. It is not mentioned in the extensive government reports on Epstein's death.

The document, which is said to have been penned by the convicted sex offender, states: "They investigated me for months - AND FOUND NOTHING!!!". It is "a privilege to be able to choose the time to say goodbye". It goes on to say: "What am I supposed to do - burst into tears!!!". The author of the letter concludes: "NO FUN" - these are the only underlined words. The document goes on to say, also in capital letters: "NOT WORTH IT!!!". The letter neither mentions Epstein's name nor is it signed.

Years of abuse

The multimillionaire Epstein had run an abuse ring for years, to which numerous young women and minors fell victim. Many influential people are said to have been among his clients.

Almost 20 years ago, the first allegations were brought to court and Epstein pleaded guilty to certain charges. Years later, the case was reopened and the multimillionaire was arrested again. Before a possible further verdict could be reached, the financier died in his prison cell on August 10, 2019 at the age of 66. The autopsy report stated suicide as the cause of death.