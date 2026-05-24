"Childless A8 driver": an extreme right-wing AfD politician wanted to use this slogan to lash out at left-wing politician Heidi Reichinnek - but Julia Klöckner stopped him immediately and made a clear statement about childless women.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Julia Klöckner reprimanded the far-right AfD MP Martin Reichardt in the Bundestag after a personal attack on Heidi Reichinnek.

Reichardt had referred to the left-wing politician as a "childless A8 driver".

Klöckner made it clear: childlessness does not belong in a political debate as an attack. Show more

Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU) sharply reprimanded far-right AfD MP Martin Reichardt this week after he personally attacked left-wing politician Heidi Reichinnek.

This was triggered by a debate about child benefit. The federal government wants to have it paid out automatically in future without parents having to submit a bureaucratic application. However, Reichardt used his speech to attack Reichinnek. He called her a "childless A8 driver" and accused other parliamentary groups of "agitation".

Klöckner did not let that stand. She made it clear that personal attacks were prohibited in the plenary chamber. Then she became clear: she found it remarkable "when men here just blaze over women's fates". There are many reasons why women do not have children. Some would have liked to have children, but couldn't.

Klöckner thus hit a sore point. She made it clear: whether a woman has children or not does not belong in the Bundestag as a political attack. Especially not from a man who wants to belittle a political opponent.

Applause and criticism for Klöckner

Klöckner received applause after her counterattack. The video was also shared on social media. Several users praised the CDU politician for her clear statement - even those who emphasized that they do not agree with her politically. One user wrote: "Not my party, but this statement is top notch and on point."

However, there was also criticism on LinkedIn: "Moral sermons are not the job of your office, Julia Klöckner. This is a clear overstepping of your authority. Above all, it is not your place to reprimand a member of parliament on the grounds that he made a statement 'as a man'."

During the debate, the AfD once again warned of alleged "social abuse" with regard to child benefit and criticized payments abroad. The SPD, on the other hand, spoke of "right-wing populist agitation" and pointed out that only a small proportion of child benefit goes to families with children abroad.