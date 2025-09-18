In Flensburg in northern Germany, a sign in the window of a small store caused horror. It reads: "JEWS are banned from this shop!!!! Nothing personal, no anti-Semitism either, just can't stand you"
The store owner defends himself, saying he had not expected the massive public outrage. He had only put up the sign out of frustration at what was happening in the Gaza Strip.
The public prosecutor's office is now investigating him for incitement to hatred. For Felix Klein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany, the case is clear: it is a case of anti-Semitism and action must be taken against it.
A look at the statistics shows the scale of the problem: in Schleswig-Holstein, the federal state in which Flensburg is located, anti-Semitic incidents have risen sharply. While 120 cases were registered in 2023, there were already 588 last year.
