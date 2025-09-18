The sign in a small store in Germany. Foto Twitter

A store in Flensburg (Germany) causes outrage with a sign saying "Jews are not allowed in". The public prosecutor's office is investigating - politicians speak of clear anti-Semitism.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Flensburg, a sign in a shop window caused outrage: "Jews are not allowed in."

The store owner justified himself with frustration about the Gaza war, but triggered widespread criticism and investigations into incitement to hatred.

The German government clearly classifies the incident as anti-Semitism, according to the anti-Semitism commissioner Felix Klein.

In Schleswig-Holstein, anti-Semitic incidents have risen sharply: from 120 cases in 2023 to 588 in 2024. Show more

In Flensburg in northern Germany, a sign in the window of a small store caused horror. It reads: "JEWS are banned from this shop!!!! Nothing personal, no anti-Semitism either, just can't stand you"

The store owner defends himself, saying he had not expected the massive public outrage. He had only put up the sign out of frustration at what was happening in the Gaza Strip.

The public prosecutor's office is now investigating him for incitement to hatred. For Felix Klein, the Federal Government Commissioner for Jewish Life in Germany, the case is clear: it is a case of anti-Semitism and action must be taken against it.

A look at the statistics shows the scale of the problem: in Schleswig-Holstein, the federal state in which Flensburg is located, anti-Semitic incidents have risen sharply. While 120 cases were registered in 2023, there were already 588 last year.