Kamala Harris breaks her silence: In her new book, she attacks Joe Biden's decision to run again in 2024 despite being tired. She calls it "recklessness" - and distances herself more clearly than ever from the former president.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In her new book 107 Days, Kamala Harris openly criticizes Joe Biden's decision to run again in 2024 for the first time.

She describes him as a capable politician who is visibly tired due to his age and calls it "recklessness" to leave the decision to him alone.

The passages are considered her clearest distancing from Biden to date - and a look back at the turbulent time before his retirement in July 2024. Show more

In her new book, Kamala Harris openly reckons with Joe Biden's decision to enter the race for the White House again in 2024 for the first time. The passages are considered her clearest distancing from the former president to date - and shed a harsh light on his visibly tired candidacy.

In a preprint published by "The Atlantic" magazine, Harris describes how she herself wrestled with the question of whether she should have advised Biden not to run again. "Should I have told Joe, in all those months of growing panic, that he should think about not running? Maybe," she writes.

Harris criticizes Biden's "ego" decision

Harris is particularly critical of the fact that Biden made the decision practically alone. "This was not a choice that should be left to the ego of one individual, the ambitions of one individual. It should have been more than a personal decision," she states. She is alluding directly to the heated discussions before Biden's withdrawal in July 2024.

«Was it decency, or was it recklessness? Looking back, I think it was recklessness.» Kamala Harris Former US vice president

As "The Atlantic" reports, Harris describes the months before Biden's withdrawal as a time of growing doubt in the president's inner circle. Although Biden remained "an experienced, intelligent politician", his age had increasingly slowed him down. At 81, "Joe had become tired", his age had shown in his physical and verbal stumbling. "On his worst day, he was more competent than Donald Trump on his best," she nevertheless notes.

For Harris herself, the issue was sensitive. Any suggestion that Biden should resign would have come across as self-serving or disloyal. For a long time, the White House calmed itself down by saying: "It's Joe and Jill's decision." Today, Harris calls this "recklessness".

The descriptions are taken from Harris' book 107 Days, which will be published by Simon & Schuster on September 23. In it, she traces the dramatic weeks between Biden's withdrawal and her own start to the election campaign. Harris will then take the book on tour, including stops in London.