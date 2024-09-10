As a district attorney, Kamala Harris campaigned for stricter gun laws and against the death penalty. After years in the shadow of Joe Biden, she now wants to change the USA as president.
- Kamala Harris has been Vice President of the United States since January 2021 and is a member of the Biden cabinet.
- In November, she wants to prevent Donald Trump's return to power and become the first female president of the USA.
- Watch the video to see Harris' journey from her beginnings in Oakland, California, to running for the most powerful office in the world.