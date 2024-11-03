Presidential candidate Kamala Harris proves that she can laugh at herself in the final spurt of the US election. The 60-year-old made a brief appearance on the highly rated sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live".
"Do I really laugh like that?"
Harris was virtually the mirror image of an actress playing the Democrat. "Do I really laugh like that?" Harris asked in the sketch, which lasted around one and a half minutes. She and actress Maya Rudolph then took aim at some typical election campaign phrases - and shouted "Believe in the promise of America" at the same time.
Republican candidate Donald Trump also had to put up with a joke: "You can do something your opponent can't do: You can open doors," Harris said to her reflection in the sketch. She was obviously referring to a scene from Trump's election campaign: the 78-year-old had appeared in a garbage truck in reference to a controversial statement by President Joe Biden - and had reached past the door handle several times when getting into the cab.