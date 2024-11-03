The double Kamala Harris: the presidential candidate made a brief appearance on the highly rated sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live". Laughs guaranteed.

Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris (r) appears on the NBC program "Saturday Night Live" with Maya Rudolph. Bild: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Presidential candidate Kamala Harris made a brief appearance on the top-rated sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live".

Harris stood opposite an actress who was impersonating the Democrat.

"Am I really laughing like that?" Harris asked in the one-and-a-half-minute sketch. Show more

Presidential candidate Kamala Harris proves that she can laugh at herself in the final spurt of the US election. The 60-year-old made a brief appearance on the highly rated sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live".

"Do I really laugh like that?"

Harris was virtually the mirror image of an actress playing the Democrat. "Do I really laugh like that?" Harris asked in the sketch, which lasted around one and a half minutes. She and actress Maya Rudolph then took aim at some typical election campaign phrases - and shouted "Believe in the promise of America" at the same time.

Republican candidate Donald Trump also had to put up with a joke: "You can do something your opponent can't do: You can open doors," Harris said to her reflection in the sketch. She was obviously referring to a scene from Trump's election campaign: the 78-year-old had appeared in a garbage truck in reference to a controversial statement by President Joe Biden - and had reached past the door handle several times when getting into the cab.

SDA