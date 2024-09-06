  1. Residential Customers
Unique experience Kayaker comes very close to a Bryde's whale

Nicole Agostini

6.9.2024

He can't believe his eyes when a kayaker encounters a Bryde's whale on the open sea. He gets very close to the whale and films it playing in the water.

06.09.2024, 18:49

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A kayaker paddles out to sea and spots a whale.
  • The whale is a Bryde's whale.
  • This species lives in tropical waters all year round. The water temperature there is always over 20 degrees.
Show more

While a kayaker is paddling comfortably on the open sea, he makes a great discovery. He spots a whale. A Bryde's whale to be precise.

The kayaker films the whale as it plays and splashes around in the water.

