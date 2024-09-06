He can't believe his eyes when a kayaker encounters a Bryde's whale on the open sea. He gets very close to the whale and films it playing in the water.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A kayaker paddles out to sea and spots a whale.

The whale is a Bryde's whale.

This species lives in tropical waters all year round. The water temperature there is always over 20 degrees. Show more

While a kayaker is paddling comfortably on the open sea, he makes a great discovery. He spots a whale. A Bryde's whale to be precise.

The kayaker films the whale as it plays and splashes around in the water.

More videos from the department