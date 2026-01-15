A Greenland politician is surprisingly positive about US President Donald Trump's plans. Screenshot ARTE

Donald Trump's plans for Greenland have caused irritation around the world. A new ARTE report now shows that the reactions on the island are more differentiated than expected - and that there is even political support for the US President.

An ARTE report shows different reactions in Greenland to Trump's takeover plans.

Many locals fear a new dependency, others see it as an opportunity for more attention and autonomy.

A Greenlandic parliamentarian expressly welcomes Trump's initiative - not out of a pro-US attitude, but in the name of Greenlandic independence. Show more

Donald Trump's idea of bringing Greenland under American influence initially caused bewilderment on the world's largest island. However, a recent documentary by ARTE paints a much more complex picture.

In the documentary "Re: Greenland between Denmark and Trump", numerous residents of the island have their say. Many express concern about the growing desires of the USA - while others see the debate as an opportunity to renegotiate the deadlocked relationship with Denmark.

Greenland remains politically part of the Danish kingdom, but has had extensive autonomy rights for years. The desire for complete independence has been with the island for decades. "At the moment, we are under Danish rule and not an independent country," says Greenland-born Nukannguaq Zeeb in the report. More self-determination is a dream for many - but a long-term one.

Doubts about independence

Several voices in the documentary point to the practical hurdles. Greenland has a population of around 56,000 and the national budget is supported by around half a billion euros from Denmark every year. One resident says: "Every country wants to be independent, but the question is whether this is even possible. We need doctors, teachers - people to run this country."

The skepticism towards a change in dependency is correspondingly high. Coming under American influence instead of Danish support is not an attractive option for many. One man says that Trump's statements were not taken seriously at first. "We even laughed about it," he says. But as the plans became more concrete, the concern grew.

Approval in parliament

In the ARTE report, however, a Greenlandic MP who openly shows sympathy for Trump's initiative in the parliament in Nuuk causes a stir. He argues that Denmark has been threatening Greenland with isolation for years if the island pushes for independence. "And suddenly the US president said: 'No, we'll take care of them. We are ready."

He deliberately reacted positively to this and even encouraged Trump. "Mr. President, keep up the good work," says the politician in the documentary. Not because he wants to become American, but because he sees this as an opportunity to strengthen Greenland's own position. "We don't want to be American - we want to be Greenlandic."

The full documentary is available on arte.tv.