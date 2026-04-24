British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers his first speech outside No. 10 Downing Street in London, July 5, 2024. Since then, his poll ratings have plummeted. Image: Keystone/EPA/Andy Rain

Shortly before important local elections, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is in a tangible crisis. Scandals, internal power struggles and doubts about his leadership are putting him under pressure. The question is no longer just whether the Labour Party will win - but whether Starmer will survive politically.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is losing trust due to scandals and contradictory statements.

Internal conflicts and strategic mistakes further weaken Labour.

The local elections will decide the future of the Prime Minister and his party. Show more

When British Prime Minister Keir Starmer came to power in 2024, he aimed to make a clear break with the Conservative Tories' chaotic style of government: the Labour man promised stability, professionalism and clean governance. But ahead of the upcoming local elections, of all things, this promise looks fragile. Instead of calm leadership, affairs, personnel disputes and a prime minister who repeatedly claims to have known nothing about key events dominate.

The political claim - reliability and transparency - is increasingly clashing with the reality of his everyday life in government.

The Mandelson scandal

At the center of the crisis is Peter Mandelson, former ambassador to Washington and once a Labour Party heavyweight. His return to a key role was intended to strengthen international relations - particularly with the USA. However, he was dismissed after just a few months.

The reason for this was links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Published emails suggest that Mandelson maintained contact even after Epstein's conviction, accepted money and possibly passed on internal information. Investigations into abuse of office followed, including a brief arrest. The political damage was enormous - not only for Mandelson, but for the entire government.

Peter Mandelson, here in London on March 10, is keeping British politics on tenterhooks. Picture: Keystone

"The Guardian" newspaper quoted MPs as saying that the PM's days were numbered. TheBBCcommented: "Starmer can no longer afford such days."

Classification: The case hits Starmer to the core because Mandelson was not just any functionary, but a symbol of power, influence and political experience. The fact that such a figure became a security risk raises fundamental questions about the selection of personnel in the prime minister's closest environment. In addition, the proximity to Epstein damages the moral foundation on which the Labor Party had relied during the election campaign.

Security gaps and contradictory statements

According to reports in theGuardian, Mandelson had not even passed the required security check before taking office. Nevertheless, he was appointed. Starmer had repeatedly assured Parliament that everything had gone according to plan. This discrepancy calls his credibility into question. In response, he dismissed the most senior official in the Foreign Office, Olly Robbins. The latter had informed neither him nor Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper that Mandelson had failed the check.

The former head of the British Foreign Office, Olly Robbins, testified before the Foreign Affairs Committee in the British Parliament on April 21, 2026, on the background to the appointment of Peter Mandelson as British ambassador to Washington. Image: Keystone

Classification: Here the debate shifts from an individual case to a systemic problem. If security checks can be ignored, this points to structural weaknesses in the government apparatus. At the same time, Starmer is coming under personal pressure: either he has lost the overview - or he has misinformed parliament. Both are politically highly risky.

According toThe Times, the leader of the Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, is pushing for Starmer to be referred to the Privileges Committee because he has misled MPs.

The government pattern of not knowing

Starmer also invoked ignorance in other affairs. For example, Morgan McSweeney collected money for years as head of the think tank "Labour Together" and used it to finance Starmer's internal party election campaign without disclosing these donations. Starmer defended himself by pointing out that operational decisions did not lie with him personally. He therefore delegated responsibility. This pattern runs through the government, writes DerSpiegel: decisions are made in tight circles, responsibility is passed upwards - while the prime minister keeps his distance.

Morgan McSweeney, the former Chief of Staff to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, came under heavy criticism in early 2026 and eventually resigned. (archive picture) Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Classification: Politically, this increasingly looks like a structural leadership problem. A prime minister who repeatedly declares that he was not informed undermines his own authority. Leadership means not only making decisions, but also taking responsibility. If the image becomes entrenched that central processes are bypassing him, this creates an impression of loss of control - a particularly serious accusation for someone who has promised stability.

Intrigue, power struggles and questionable methods

At the same time, internal conflicts are shaking the party. It concerns Paul Holden, who was one of the first journalists to investigate the undeclared donations. A report by theBBCshows just how far some parts of the Labor environment go: Labor MP Josh Simons hired a PR agency to screen Holden's contacts and research. The result was an extensive dossier based mainly on insinuations and suspicions without providing any reliable evidence.

Labor MP Josh Simons has resigned as a Cabinet Office minister following an investigation that a think tank he headed before joining the government had commissioned surveillance of journalists. Image: Screenshot: Sky News/TV

The case became explosive when Simons forwarded the documents to security authorities in early 2024 and constructed links between Holden, alleged hacker attacks and Russian disinformation in accompanying emails. After media reports made the events public, Simons resigned. Prime Minister Keir Starmer declared that he had known nothing about the campaign.

Classification: For many voters, it is not only what a government does that matters, but how it does it. The use of questionable methods against critics damages the image of a party that propagates transparency and fairness. Especially in a polarized political environment, this can cost trust - and drive voters into the arms of alternatives.

Poor polls and new competition

The political situation is exacerbated by falling poll ratings. Labour is now behind Reform UK, the right-wing populist party of Brexit demagogue Nigel Farage. At the same time, the Greens are also gaining support. The party system is fragmenting and Starmer's strategy of moving Labour to the center is having side effects: Voters are migrating to both the left and the right.

Classification: The Labour Party's strategic repositioning was intended to attract new groups of voters - instead, the party is losing ground on both fringes. In an increasingly fragmented party system, it is no longer enough to occupy the center. If you lose profile there, you risk being worn down by stronger competitors.

What could happen next for Labour

The local elections in May 2026 will be a decisive test. Poor results could quickly have consequences within the Labour Party, with possible successors such as Andy Burnham already circulating. An internal power struggle within the party seems likely if Labour continues to lose support. For Starmer, it is not just an election that is at stake, but his political future.

Classification: The coming weeks could be a turning point. If Labour loses significantly, loyalty in the parliamentary group will crumble. Within the party, Starmer is already seen by many as the project of his advisors - if he loses the election, he will lose his decisive power base. The question will then no longer be whether Labor will reposition itself, but how quickly.