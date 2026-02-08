Epstein scandal in London: Starmer's chief of staff resigns - Gallery Morgan McSweeney resigns as Keir Starmer's chief of staff. (archive picture) Image: dpa Peter Mandelson is under investigation by the British police. (archive picture) Image: dpa Epstein scandal in London: Starmer's chief of staff resigns - Gallery Morgan McSweeney resigns as Keir Starmer's chief of staff. (archive picture) Image: dpa Peter Mandelson is under investigation by the British police. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A British ex-minister is said to have had close contacts with Epstein. Despite this, he was given an ambassadorial job in the USA. The government in London is under pressure. Now comes the first resignation.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff has announced his resignation.

Morgan McSweeney had advised the Prime Minister to appoint former minister Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the USA.

Mandelson is said to have had close contact with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Show more

In the affair surrounding the Epstein contacts of a former British minister, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's chief of staff has announced his resignation, according to media reports. A statement by Morgan McSweeney published by the BBC states that he advised the Prime Minister to appoint former minister Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the USA and "takes full responsibility for this". The Starmer confidant went on to write: "The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong." Mandelson had damaged the Labour Party, the country and trust in politics.

The former British Business Secretary Mandelson is said to have had close contact with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and to have passed on sensitive information to the US businessman during the financial and economic crisis, among other things. The British police are investigating Mandelson, who was only appointed ambassador to the USA around a year ago. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is therefore also under pressure in the matter. In recent days, there have been calls for Starmer to resign.

Mandelson already lost his ambassadorial post last year due to the Epstein scandal and recently resigned from the governing Labor Party and gave up his seat in the upper house of parliament.