Casey Means (left) next to journalist Megan Kelly (right). KEYSTONE

Health Minister Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants to appoint the doctor and entrepreneur Casey Means as the new Surgeon General. The 38-year-old polarizes with her attacks on conventional medicine and the pharmaceutical industry.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Casey Means, a doctor and entrepreneur, has been nominated by Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the new Surgeon General of the United States.

The 38-year-old is considered a controversial candidate due to her critical views on conventional medicine and her commitment to alternative health approaches.

Her possible appointment represents the Trump administration's political change of course in the US healthcare system. Show more

Casey Means is to become the new Surgeon General of the United States - in other words, the government's top medical advisor. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has nominated her for the post. The Senate still has to confirm the appointment.

The position is one of the most visible in the US healthcare system. Previous incumbents such as Vivek Murthy have shaped public debates about tobacco use or the influence of social media on young people.

The office has symbolic but also advisory authority and is usually entrusted to experienced medical professionals. According to theTages-Anzeigernewspaper, Means falls outside this framework.

Curing depression through nutrition

The 38-year-old is regarded as an irritant between medicine and activism. After completing her medical studies at Stanford with top marks, she ended her specialist training shortly before graduation and later suspended her license. She explained on her website that she had become disillusioned with the day-to-day running of a clinic and wanted to find ways to change the healthcare system from the outside.

In recent years, Means has appeared as an entrepreneur and representative of alternative healthcare models. As reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, she advertised nutritional supplements in her newsletter and published the book "Good Energy", which she wrote together with her brother.

In it, she argues that illnesses such as depression and infertility can be overcome through diet and exercise. The book became a bestseller in the USA.

Little experience with patients

Means shares her views in popular podcasts and media appearances, including with Joe Rogan and Tucker Carlson. Her statements about vaccinations and corporations such as Bayer and Monsanto have sparked some fierce criticism.

Scientific societies accuse her of promoting unsubstantiated theories. Nevertheless, she has become a central figure in the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, which unites skepticism towards established medical institutions and products. Kennedy, who has known her since his presidential campaign, considers her a credible reformer, according to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.

Some criticize the fact that Casey Means has little experience in patient care. Others, however, hope that she will raise the profile of issues such as poor nutrition and chronic diseases. In any case, her appointment shows how much the Trump administration wants to realign the healthcare system politically.