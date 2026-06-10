Democratic candidate for the US Senate, Graham Platner, speaks during an election party on the night of the primary election after winning the Democratic nomination. Photo: Robert F. Bukaty/AP/dpa Keystone

For the Democrats, Graham Platner could become one of the most important figures of the midterm elections. The political newcomer clearly won the primary in the state of Maine and is now expected to win a Republican Senate seat. However, his rise is overshadowed by personal controversies.

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He is expected to make a decisive contribution to the US Democrats' victory in the midterms: Graham Platner has won his primary election in the state of Maine and will enter the race for a place in the Senate in November.

With around 19 percent of ballots counted, Platner was ahead with over 73 percent of the vote, as reported by CNN. Other media also proclaimed Platner the winner. Janet Mills came a distant second with 19 percent.

For the Democrats, Platner is a key figure for the midterms. In the so-called midterms, around a third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives will be re-elected on November 3. Due to the Republicans' current narrow majority in both chambers of parliament, every single seat could decide who ends up in power in Congress. It could therefore come down to a few races. The Democrats in Maine are expecting one of these. They reckon that political newcomer Platner has a good chance of taking the Senate seat from Republican Susan Collins.

Serious accusations overshadow election campaign

It was expected that Platner would win the election. The incumbent Governor Mills had already withdrawn from the election campaign at the end of April. She was trailing in the polls and cited a lack of funds as the reason for her withdrawal.

The focus was much more on the question of how many voters, and in particular female voters, nevertheless turned against Platner. Platner had previously hit the headlines for his treatment of women. According to the US newspaper "New York Times", several ex-partners had accused him of intimidating and disturbing behavior. One former partner also spoke of a physical altercation.

The veteran Platner admitted to struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and alcohol abuse, but denied accusations of intimidation or physical assault.

He was also criticized for a tattoo and its resemblance to a Nazi symbol. Platner has since had the skull symbol covered with a different motif.