Iran's Supreme Leader Modshaba Khamenei is said to have negotiated the ceasefire between Iran and the USA in secret - apparently with handwritten notes that he passed on via intermediaries.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Iran's Supreme Leader Modshaba Khamenei is said to have negotiated the ceasefire in secret - according to "Axios", he communicated via handwritten notes that he passed on through intermediaries.

Reports that Khamenei is in a coma are refuted by the Axios report, which refers to three independent sources.

Pakistan mediated between the parties; further talks are planned for Friday in Islamabad to negotiate a permanent agreement. Show more

While Donald Trump publicly threatened Iran with "total annihilation", someone else is said to have been pulling the strings behind the scenes: Moshtaba Khamenei, Iran's Supreme Leader. According to exclusive research by the US portal "Axios", Khamenei instructed his negotiators to actively negotiate a deal with the USA and Israel for the first time since the start of the war. Three independent sources - including an Israeli official and a regional official - confirmed this to Axios.

The nature of the communication is also remarkable: for fear of targeted attacks on the Iranian leadership, Khamenei is said to have communicated mainly via handwritten notes, which he passed on to his negotiators via intermediaries.

This contradicts reports from the British newspaper "The Times", which had reported the day before that Khamenei was in a coma. According to Axios, this is not the case.

Sources describe Khamenei's move as a turning point in the conflict. For the first time since the escalation began, the Iranian leadership had actively sought a way out. "Without his green light, there would have been no deal," a regional source told "Axios".

All key decisions on Monday and Tuesday were made with his explicit approval. Two other sources spoke of a "breakthrough".

Both sides were preparing for the worst

The fact that it came to this point at all was apparently also due to the escalation spiral into which both sides had fallen. According to Axios, the US Department of Defense was preparing a "massive bombing campaign against Iranian infrastructure".

A Pentagon official said: "We had no idea what was going to happen. It was crazy." The Iranian side was also preparing for retaliatory measures "on an unprecedented scale" - parts of the civilian population are said to have fled their homes.

Diplomacy also played an important role in the agreement: Pakistan mediated between Washington and Tehran. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X that both sides had agreed to an immediate ceasefire - also in Lebanon. He invited delegations from both countries to Islamabad on Friday to negotiate a permanent agreement.