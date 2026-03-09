Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Modshtaba will take over the office of religious leader in Iran. Keystone/Iran state TV via AP

Son Modshtaba Khamenei takes over from his father as the new supreme leader. Threats are already coming from Israel and the USA. This is what is known about the new head of state.

He now has the final say in political and military matters.

Israel and the US have responded with threats, with Donald Trump describing Khamenei as "unacceptable" and suggesting that he would not remain in office for long without Washington's approval. Show more

Iran has appointed the son of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, as his successor. From now on, 56-year-old Modshtaba Khamenei will have the final say in all political and military matters.

The Israeli military has already threatened that he is not safe either. US President Donald Trump had previously made similar comments.

Modshtaba Khamenei was appointed by the so-called Council of Experts, Iran's most important religious body. A short time later, Trump told the "Times of Israel" newspaper in a brief telephone call: "We'll see what happens". Hours earlier, he had told ABC News that the next Iranian head of state would "not stay in office long" if he did not have Washington's approval. Trump had recently told the news portal Axios that Modshtaba Khamenei was "unacceptable" to him.

Modshtaba Khamenei attends the annual Quds Day or Jerusalem Day rally in Tehran on May 31, 2019. Symbolbild: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

What is known about the new head of state

Iran's new supreme leader has barely made a public appearance in recent years. It is largely unclear exactly where the 56-year-old stands politically. He is said to have excellent connections to the Revolutionary Guards and is likely to continue the relentless course of his father, who was killed in Tehran on February 28.

According to an analysis by the Atlantic Council think tank, he is regarded as an agent of state repression in Iran. Israel's military warned Iran in Farsi on Platform X: "The hand of the State of Israel will continue to pursue any successor, and anyone who tries to appoint a successor."

During the night, the Israeli air force launched a new wave of attacks in the center of the country, according to the army. In addition, infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah militia in the Lebanese capital Beirut, which is allied with arch-enemy Iran, was attacked again. Iran also attacked Israel again with missiles during the night.

Israel rolls out next wave of attacks

On Saturday evening, Israel's military bombed oil storage facilities in Tehran. The attacks went well beyond what the USA had expected when Israel informed it in advance, reported the US portal "Axios". This is said to have led to the first significant disagreement between the two allies since the war began just over a week ago, according to a US and Israeli official and another source.

According to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, the US has no plans to attack Iran's oil industry. "The US is not targeting energy infrastructure," Wright told CNN. According to Axios, the US is concerned that Israeli attacks on infrastructure serving the Iranian population could backfire strategically. There are concerns that they could contribute to supporting the leadership in Tehran and drive the price of oil even higher. For the first time in years, it has risen above the 100 US dollar mark.

