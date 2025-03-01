A woman mourns the dead in Kiev. Archivbild: Volodymyr Tarasov/Ukrinform/dpa

After the dispute in front of the cameras, time is running out: Europe is even more challenged in the Ukraine war and must act independently if necessary. Europe must reorganize itself at a special summit on the Ukraine war on Sunday.

After the humiliating presentation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House, Europe is more responsible than ever.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has issued invitations to a Ukraine summit in London on Sunday.

The escalation is hitting Germany in a political limbo shortly after the federal elections. Show more

Following the rift with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is relying above all on the Europeans to defend him against Russia's invasion. At the same time, Germany is under time pressure after the Bundestag elections - the CDU/CSU and SPD must quickly agree on a coalition and a government capable of taking action.

Dispute with the USA a serious blow for Ukraine

To date, the USA has been the main supporter of Ukraine in the form of arms supplies and aid money in its defense against the Russian invasion, which has been ongoing for more than three years. The war-torn country, which is fighting for its existence, can no longer rely on continued support.

Trump sharply rebuked Zelenskyi in the White House on Friday and called on him to strive for peace. He said the Ukrainian was ungrateful because he had only lasted so long in the Russian war of aggression thanks to US weapons. The talks were broken off. Zelensky left the White House early without signing a planned agreement on US access to Ukrainian raw materials. Trump later wrote on his social network Truth Social that Zelenskyi was not ready for peace. When he was ready, he could come back.

Starmer wants to build a bridge across the Atlantic

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to position himself as a transatlantic bridge builder. He has issued invitations to a Ukraine summit in London on Sunday. Zelensky, European heads of state and government, the EU leadership and Nato leader Mark Rutte are expected to attend. Following the public rift between Kiev and Washington, it is becoming apparent that far more than just the fate of Ukraine is likely to be on the agenda.

For the time being, however, Starmer appears to be sticking to his strategy of re-establishing unity between the allies on both sides of the Atlantic. Unlike many European heads of state and government, Starmer hesitated to make a public statement of solidarity for Zelensky after the scandal in the Oval Office. Instead, he picked up the phone.

When the UK and the US work together, we get things done. pic.twitter.com/C1iAUL0TVn — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 28, 2025

Starmer spoke to both Zelensky and Trump on the phone, Downing Street announced after the Ukrainian left the White House early. "He maintains his unwavering support for Ukraine and is doing everything he can to find a path to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Now it's up to the Europeans

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas found unusually clear words after the scandal. "Today it has become clear that the free world needs a new leader," she wrote on Platform X. "It is up to us Europeans to take up this challenge." But can Europe take on this leadership role?

Ukraine is Europe!

We stand by Ukraine.



We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back the agressor.



Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge. — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 28, 2025

The new situation and new aid for Ukraine are to be discussed at a special summit in Brussels on March 6. Ideally, the 27 EU states would be able to say in concrete terms how they want to stand together militarily.

Orban praises Trump as "courageous"

However, this could lead to difficulties, as far-reaching decisions in the EU must be made unanimously. However, Hungary's head of government Viktor Orban is a head of state at the table who is closely aligned with Trump's line. He has already blocked EU aid for Ukraine on several occasions.

Strong men make peace, weak men make war.



Today President @realDonaldTrump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 28, 2025

While most EU heads of state and government expressed their solidarity with Zelensky, Orban praised the US President immediately after the scandal. "Strong men make peace, weak men wage war. Today, President Donald Trump has courageously stood up for peace," he wrote on X.

Nuclear protection from France and the UK?

A possible US withdrawal from Europe could also lead to the question of whether the American nuclear umbrella remains in place. The nuclear powers of Great Britain and France are coming into focus here. CDU leader and chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz has already called for talks with the two countries on a European nuclear umbrella. French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed this several times, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has rejected it. However, such a step would require considerable investment, as British and French nuclear weapons have so far only served as a supplement to the US deterrent within NATO.

Berlin must sort itself out quickly

The escalation is hitting Germany in a political limbo shortly after the federal elections. It is now likely to have an impact on the ongoing talks between election winner Merz (CDU) and the SPD about forming a government. Even before the scandal in Washington, the issue was whether and how fresh billions could be mobilized for defence in the short term. A new large special fund is being discussed, but primarily for the benefit of the Bundeswehr. The discussion is likely to pick up speed after the scandal in Washington.

Scholz and Merz spoke to each other on the phone on Friday evening in order to coordinate with a view to the summit in London. On Platform X, the Chancellor assured Ukraine of Germany's continued solidarity: "Ukraine can rely on Germany - and also on Europe."

Niemand will Frieden mehr als die Bürgerinnen und Bürger der Ukraine! Deswegen suchen wir gemeinsam den Weg zu einem dauerhaften und gerechten Frieden. Auf Deutschland – und auf Europa – kann sich die Ukraine verlassen. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) February 28, 2025

Germany is Ukraine's second-largest supporter after the USA. Should US aid fail to materialize, Germany would play a leading role in providing further assistance. However, Scholz has already made it clear that Europe would hardly be able to fill the gap completely.

The fact that Scholz is now only chancellor on call is also making itself felt in Ukraine diplomacy. While Macron and Starmer have already traveled to Washington to hold talks with Trump, this is hardly possible for Scholz as interim chancellor. The talks between the Europeans are also being organized by Macron and Starmer. The first two Ukraine summits took place in Paris, now it's London. Berlin is on the sidelines.

Billions continue to flow for the time being

In an interview with US broadcaster Fox, Selensky said that without the USA, it would be difficult for Ukraine to survive in the fight against the Russian war of aggression. The financing of the national budget is considered secure, at least for this year, thanks to long-term commitments from international partners.

Parallel to the scandal in the White House, there was also good news for Kiev. In Warsaw, the International Monetary Fund and Ukraine agreed on the continuation of a four-year IMF program with a total amount of just over 15 billion euros. "Effective and coordinated cooperation with the IMF is a key element in supporting Ukraine's financial stability in uncertain times," said Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko according to a statement.

After the Oval Office disaster, let’s remember :



Europe is wealthy,



Europe is strong,



If it wants to, Europe can deal with this.



Demand EU leaders take action! How? 👇



🇪🇺🇺🇦🇪🇺Immediate entry of Ukraine into EU (with sectors like agriculture excluded for the moment);



🪖… — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) March 1, 2025

Kiev still expects payments of around 5.4 billion euros from the program, with an annual financing requirement for the Ukrainian budget of just under 40 billion euros. The IMF program is reportedly part of an international support package for the years 2023 to 2027 amounting to the equivalent of just over 142 billion euros.

Even in the event of a complete loss of US remittances, which according to the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance have averaged around 10 billion euros per year to date, Kiev will still be able to finance its expenditure for a while.

Russia rejoices and intensifies contacts with the USA

The joy in Moscow over the scandal in the White House is unmistakable because Trump is practically adopting Russian positions. And he portrays Zelensky as someone who would rather fight than engage in peace talks. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was a "miracle of self-control" that Trump had kept himself under control in the face of Zelenskyi's "insolence" and had not thrown any back at him.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said a few days ago in an interview on Russian state television that Zelensky had become "a toxic figure". He had the impression that Trump saw Zelensky as standing in the way of a peaceful solution and ultimately the survival of the Ukrainian state.

Russia also wants peace in Ukraine, said Putin, who, following a telephone conversation with Trump in February, has repeatedly given a positive assessment of the rapprochement that has begun in relations between Moscow and Washington. Putin himself also offered the USA the opportunity to jointly mine coveted raw materials such as rare earths in Russia and the Russian-occupied territories instead of in Ukraine.