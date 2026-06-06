On the last day of the international economic forum in St. Petersburg, the Ukrainian armed forces once again fired on the city of millions. Governor Alexander Beglov and the civil defense informed the people about a "large-scale attack by military drones". The air defense is active.

Already on the first day of the economic forum on Wednesday, black clouds of noise formed in the blue sky over the old town, which is a Unesco World Heritage Site, after the attack on an oil refinery. However, the economic forum went ahead as usual with thousands of participants.

"In accordance with the recommendations of the task force, I ask the residents of St. Petersburg to stay in their homes and not go out into the streets," the governor wrote on Telegram. "There may be interruptions to mobile internet." The civil defense also issued a drone alert via text message. Earlier in the morning, there were temporarily no take-offs and landings at Pulkovo Airport, which is important for the forum's international guests, due to the danger of drones.

Hundreds of people brought to safety

In the Leningrad region around St. Petersburg (formerly Leningrad), Governor Alexander Drosdenko also reported a drone alert. The air defense had shot down 141 drones. He also reported the evacuation of residential buildings near a military object in which a fire had broken out following a drone attack. This was a temporary security measure, said the governor. He hoped that people would return to their homes soon.

St. Petersburg media reported that 600 people in the town of Bolshaya Ishora on the Gulf of Finland had to leave their homes. One injured person was taken to hospital.

Russian navy hit in Kronstadt

There were also attacks on the Baltic port of Kronstadt, which is used by the Russian navy, and a fire was reported. Arsenals for missiles and ammunition and bases of the navy were hit there, according to the Ukrainian secret service SBU in Kiev. "Such special operations weaken the Baltic fleet." The attacks hampered the logistics of the Russian armed forces and reduced the enemy's combat readiness.

In the Krasnodar region, an oil storage facility was hit in the city of Ust-Labinsk - around 500 kilometers from Ukraine. According to the SBU, this was an important fuel depot for the Russian armed forces.

Strikes and damage in other regions too

There were also reports of drone strikes in other parts of Russia, including in the area around the capital Moscow. The port of Mariupol in the Donetsk region annexed by Moscow was also hit, it was reported. Media reported that oil depots caught fire after explosions. Initially unverifiable videos showing large fires and clouds of smoke were circulating on social networks.

The Ukrainian drone attacks against the Russian oil industry and military targets were repeatedly discussed at the economic forum, which ends today. With these counter-attacks, Ukraine is defending itself against the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for a good four years.

At the forum on Friday evening, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin admitted that the attacks have caused "certain damage" to the economy. "Of course, these attacks do not lead to anything good," he said. It is important to strengthen air defense, but there are no risks for Russia's economy, the president said. He rejected the offer of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to meet for peace negotiations.

Zelensky calls for an end to the war

Meanwhile, Zelensky praised the joint operation and the accuracy of the armed forces and intelligence services. "Russia must end its war and stop its attacks on life," he demanded on Telegram. "But the Russian leader wants to keep fighting," he announced, also publishing a video showing billows of smoke and a drone. Ukraine is continuing its strikes with long-range drones, he said. They had covered around 1,000 kilometers to St. Petersburg.

Ukraine has massively expanded its drone capabilities and hopes that the counterattacks will make Russia practically ready for negotiations. In contrast, Putin has recently stated several times that Russia will achieve its war aims despite the strong Western military aid for Ukraine and the sanctions.