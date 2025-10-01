Russian troops practise sabotage operations behind enemy lines at an unknown location. The image comes from a video released by Moscow on September 30. KEYSTONE

"The situation is deteriorating", even Russian propaganda admits. This applies to the burning refineries, the fuel shortage and the trapped soldiers near Pokrovsk. At the same time, Putin has to worry about his power plants because of Kiev's long-range weapons.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Russia's refineries are on fire: Capacity is said to have fallen by 38 percent in the meantime.

Gasoline shortages are spreading and fueling inflation.

Russian power plants and targets further away are now also being targeted by Kiev.

"Stalemate" at the front: even Russian propaganda laments the course of the war with its "incomparably high losses".

Russians encircled near Pokrovsk: The situation seems hopeless. Show more

The Russian economy is paying dearly for the war these days. 38 percent of refinery capacity is currently unused, reports the Moscow Times. By September 28 alone, there had been a drop of 18 percent.

70 percent of the shortfall was due to drones. The decline is "historically unprecedented" and devastating for the national consumption of fuel, which is 20 percent short. There is a shortage in 20 regions across the country.

The Far East and the occupied territories are the worst affected, the report continues. Petrol is sometimes rationed, if it is sold. Videos of long queues in front of petrol stations are piling up on social media.

Petrol shortage accelerates inflation

Even Putin's propaganda cannot turn a blind eye to this: "I can say that the situation is worsening. The fuel crisis is developing," admits Russian activist Maxim Kalashnikov. "The voices saying that they need to switch to rationed consumption with coupons - i.e. fuel cards - are getting louder and louder."

Russian propagandist Maksim Kalashnikov stated that Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries, gas pumping stations, and pipelines are no longer pinpoint actions, but a systematic campaign aimed at Russia's economic shattering.



"I can state that the situation is deteriorating. The… pic.twitter.com/HBtl2tVXqe — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 29, 2025

Petrol prices have risen by 40 percent since January, Vladimir Chernov, an analyst at Freedom Finance Global, told Ukrainian state media. In the retail trade, inflation is 11 to 12 percent: it has not been this high for years.

It appears the “Sukhodolnaya” pumping station and another oil pipeline nearby were struck, with both fires breaking out almost simultaneously. The station is part of the main Kuybyshev–Lysychansk pipeline with a nominal capacity of 7,000 cubic meters per hour. FIRMS data shows fires.



[image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 1. Oktober 2025 um 07:53

According to Chernov, the one is linked to the other: "Rising fuel costs inevitably drive up costs in agriculture, transportation and logistics, which translates into higher prices for food and essential goods."

Kiev deploys new long-range weapons

However, refineries, pipelines, railroads and ports are not the only strategic targets that Kiev is targeting. Two attacks stand out. One of them hit a factory in Bryansk that manufactures electronic parts for the defense industry.

The attack on the Elektrodetal plant in Karachev, Bryansk region, was carried out by four Neptune missiles, according to Ukrainian Navy Commander Neizhpapa. pic.twitter.com/wi5k1yGzKW — EMPR.media (@EuromaidanPR) September 29, 2025

The Ukrainian navy has now announced that the factory was attacked by a Ukrainian R-360 Neptune cruise missile, which traveled 240 kilometers. "Another link in the enemy's supply chain is broken. Explosions and a fire were recorded on the site of the facility," it continues.

Russia is desperately trying to protect its industry: A video shows refinery facilities being fitted with cages to keep out drones. But the more Kiev relies on its own long-range weapons such as Neputun, Peklo or Flamingo, the greater Moscow's problems become.

Is Kiev taking revenge on Russia's power plants?

Kiev's attack on September 29 on the power supply in Belgorod, where 50,000 people were left without electricity after two strikes, could also be a sign of things to come.

🔥Russia's oil sector is collapsing, - WSJ



📹 Ukraine "turned off" the Belgorod Thermal Power Plant.



🧵1/24 pic.twitter.com/ydaF9WcOE1 — 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐊𝐎𝐌𝐒𝐀 | 🇪🇺🇫🇷🇵🇱🇺🇦 (@tweet4Anna_NAFO) September 28, 2025

If Volodymyr Zelensky now instructs his military to attack the generic energy infrastructure in the same way as Russia did before, Putin's people are in for a tough winter - also in view of Kiev's new long-range weapons. It is impossible that Moscow will succeed in protecting all power plants in the large country.

With Ukraine having taken out their power plants, Russia's city of Belgorod descends into chaos, with large areas lacking running water, no functional traffic lights. pic.twitter.com/x2MipZgtWd — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) September 29, 2025

According to the Kyiv Independent, even representatives of Russian propaganda now admit that the war is also going badly for the Kremlin at an operational level: "It is impossible to make progress. There is a standstill at the front," one of them declared.

"Incomparably high losses"

"In the first half of September, the pace of the offensive slowed considerably," complains another. "They may have used their last reserves." If there is no major breakthrough in the autumn, there is a threat of a new mobilization.

Russian advance rates in September dropped to their lowest since May, DeepState reports. Russian forces managed to gain only 259 sq km of Ukrainian territory, 44% less than in August.



[image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 1. Oktober 2025 um 11:54

This is also due to the "incomparably high losses" suffered by the Russian army. The bare figures are devastating for the Kremlin: between June and August, Moscow is said to have conquered 1548 square kilometers - and lost 94,810 soldiers in the process. That would be 1030 per day.

A Russian motorcyclist showed yet another "road of death" in Donetsk region, which has become difficult to pass due to a large amount of destroyed vehicles. pic.twitter.com/EkI0avW9S7 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 29, 2025

No wonder Putin is calling up a record 135,000 conscripts this fall. They are not actually allowed to be deployed in war zones. However, there are repeated reports that the recruits are being forced to report for the front.

Pokrovsk: troops remain encircled

The lack of personnel is apparently forcing the Kremlin to recruit more men in Africa and the Middle East. According to its own information, Ukraine has more than 100 soldiers in captivity who are not from Russia but from 34 other nations.

Moscow's forces are making correspondingly slow progress on the front. The successful Ukrainian counterattacks in Sumy have led to the firing of the Russian in charge, Colonel General Alexandr Lapin.

Cockpit footage of a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 Flanker launching a flock of GBU-39 SDB glide bombs towards a Russian target. pic.twitter.com/XzHTQGpMbo — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 30, 2025

The situation east of Pokrovsk, where groups of Russian soldiers are encircled, remains tense. More in the picture gallery.