0.20 p.m.

Germany and the UK want to work much more closely together on defense in the future. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) and his British counterpart John Healey want to seal this with a new agreement between the two countries in London this Wednesday, as announced by the German government.

The so-called Trinity House Agreement contains "concrete key projects for cooperation in all dimensions - air, land, sea, space and cyber". The jointly planned projects are also open to other allies and EU partners such as France, according to the press release.

The agreement includes, for example, German reconnaissance aircraft designed to detect submarines being stationed in Scotland in future in order to monitor the North Atlantic from there. Among other things, this is intended to better protect submarine cables from sabotage.

The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall wants to build a new plant in the UK for the production of artillery barrels. Together with other allies, the two countries want to develop new and better long-range weapons and drones that can communicate with and be used by manned combat aircraft.

The two countries want to join forces on NATO's eastern flank and share logistics, storage and supply, according to the press release. The German Armed Forces have committed to deploying a brigade to Lithuania, while British troops are already stationed in Estonia. Sea-King helicopters, which Germany has handed over to Ukraine, are to be equipped with modern weapons.

In times of ever-increasing threats, particularly from Russia, Europe must invest more in its security, it was said, justifying the increased cooperation. "Together, we are helping to strengthen the European pillar within NATO," said Pistorius according to the press release.

For London, the aim is also likely to be to put its relationship with Europe, which has been damaged by Brexit, back on a new footing. British Defense Minister Healey praised the agreement as a "milestone" in the relationship with Germany and as a significant strengthening of security in Europe.