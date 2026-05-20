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New precision weapon in the Ukraine war Kiev presents its own glide bomb - and sends a signal to Putin

Christian Thumshirn

20.5.2026

Ukraine shows pictures of a glide bomb it has developed itself for the first time. The new precision weapon could enable Kiev to launch attacks deep behind the front line in future without putting its own fighter jets in great danger.

20.05.2026, 13:55

20.05.2026, 14:01

Russia has been increasingly using glide bombs in the war against Ukraine for months. The converted air-to-ground bombs can be dropped from a safe distance and hit targets far behind the front line. Ukrainian cities and defensive positions in particular are coming under increasing pressure as a result.

Kiev has long complained that Russia has a clear advantage with this weapons technology.

Now Kiev is also presenting its own solution

Now Ukraine seems to be following suit. Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has published images of a Ukrainian glide bomb for the first time.

Many technical details remain secret. However, one thing is clear: the development could provide the Ukrainian army with new opportunities for precise attacks on Russian targets.

In the video above, we explain what the new weapon can apparently do.

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