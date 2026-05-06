Volodymyr Selenskyj has published videos showing the night-time launch of the new Ukrainian long-range missile "Flamingo". According to Kiev, the cruise missile can hit targets deep in the Russian hinterland.

Christian Thumshirn

The "Flamingo" is considered one of Ukraine's most mysterious new weapons. According to Kiev, the cruise missile can fly up to 3,000 kilometers - and thus hit targets deep inside Russia. The missile was developed in Ukraine itself. Experts are already comparing it to Western "Tomahawk" missiles.

Used several times against Russia

The "Flamingo" was first shown to the public in 2025. Since then, it is said to have been used several times against oil facilities, weapons factories and military targets - sometimes far behind the front line.

The missile is strategically important for Kiev because it makes it less dependent on Western arms supplies.

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