Kiev's armed forces had encircled around 800 Russians in the north-east of Pokrovsk. It is now clear what fate has befallen Vladimir Putin's men: The Azov brigade has proceeded with deadly precision.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Embattled Donetsk front: this is what has become of the 800 or so Russian soldiers who have been encircled in the north-east of Pokrovsk.

3 phases: This is how the unusual ratio of own losses to generic losses comes about.

However, Kiev cannot only report successes on the front: Russia is making headway here. Show more

On the Ukrainian front, the eastern part of Donetsk Oblast remains heavily contested: most of the fighting is still taking place in the area around the city of Pokrovsk, which is increasingly being surrounded by the Russian army.

Northeast of Pokrovsk, Moscow's men had advanced surprisingly far to the north. In doing so, they not only moved into the nearest defense belt, but also threatened an important supply line.

In the Pokrovs'k direction, russian invaders conducted 30 assaults in the areas of Zapovidne, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne Novoukrayinka and towards Volodymyrivka, Rubizhne, Bilyts'ke, Rodyns'ke, Novopavlivka and Pokrovs'k, Donetsk region.



2/3 pic.twitter.com/2UuNMNSbIt — Michael MacKay (@mhmck) August 26, 2025

Ukrainian troops were able to encircle the enemy in a pincer movement: 800 soldiers are said to have been cut off on their way back. Now the pro-Ukrainian channel Reporting from Ukraine, citing Kiev's military, is reporting on how things turned out.

The figures used by Kiev seem enormous: 800 Russians were allegedly encircled - and now it is reported that at least 910 opponents were killed and 335 injured, while only 37 were taken prisoner - and Kiev itself suffered hardly any losses.

How can this be?

Phase 1: Attrition

In fact, it seems as if the Russians have really been worn down. The Ukrainian armed forces' approach is merciless: First, the dreaded Magyar' Birds drone unit provides a permanent threat from the air.

Two Russian soldiers are surprised by a Urkainian drone on their motorcycle. Image: YouTube/Reporting from Ukraine

This forces the Russian soldiers to gather in the few places that give them cover. This is when the rocket launchers come into play, ...

⚡The work of the Reactive Battery of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" in destroying the enemy in the Dobropillia direction!

Result - the enemy is destroyed!💪

We will win!✊🇺🇦

Result - the enemy is destroyed!💪

We will win!✊🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/60i93yT4pQ — Cynïka__NoSc🍁 (@CynlandNS) August 20, 2025

... which are attached to the Azov brigade and can exert pressure day and night ...

93nd brigade works🫡



Everything will be Ukraine 🙌🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/dsZovu1qY7 — D.Radka, #NAFO 🇨🇿🤝🇺🇦 (@DakdaR22) August 25, 2025

... and take the isolated groups of Russian soldiers under fire.

Ukrainian BM-21 Grad rocket launchers from the 93rd Mechanized Brigade fire on a grove that could provide cover for the enemy. Screenshot: X/CynlandNS

Those who flee are again targeted by the drones - the enemy is worn down.

Phase 2: First the machines, then the shock

The isolated groups in the area are not only threatened by drones from the air.

A ground drone from the 93rd Mechanized Brigade fires on a house.

The Ukrainian armed forces also deploy a ground drone to target buildings where the enemy may have fled. Drones in the sky monitor the operation.

The ground drone is said to have been deployed in the villages of Hruzke and Vesele.

And still no infantrymen are deployed: first a tank from the 93rd Mechanized Brigade ensures that the buildings no longer pose a threat.

The brave soldiers from the 93rd Mechanized Brigade are clearing villages in the Dobropillia direction of russian groups.

Phase 3: Infantry and snipers take over

Only now do Ukrainian soldiers advance: The enemy can no longer offer much resistance. Russian relief attacks are immediately detected by the drones: snipers take aim at advancing Russians who are advancing through open fields.

The clearing of orc invaders with the help of tanks, ground-based robotic systems armed with a machine gun with a loudspeaker. And of course, Ukrainian heroes!

🇺🇦93rd Mechanised Brigade in Vesele village in the Pokrovsk sector.

🇺🇦93rd Mechanised Brigade in Vesele village in the Pokrovsk sector. pic.twitter.com/lMdOrkruSD — Challenger Tank In Ukraine🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@ChallengerInUA) August 17, 2025

Kiev's success in the north-east of Pokrovsk is so impressive that there is already speculation as to whether the Ukrainian army deliberately allowed Putin's men to advance so far. Whether this is the case will only really be known in a few years' time.

Russian pressure on Pokrvosk and Kpujanks is increasing

However, the fact that a battle has been fought does not mean that the war has been won. The map by X-user Mayakovsk shows the Russian troop movements at Fedorvika, which was also the starting point of the surprising advance to the north. This makes it clear how strong the pressure on Pokrovsk in the north is increasing.

In the south of Pokrovsk, Russian soldiers reach the outskirts of the city.

3\#Ucraina Fronte di Pokrovsk: Russi avanzano a Kotlyne. DRG russi nella zona di Troyanda

The Kremlin is also celebrating a considerable success in the north of the front near Kupjansk, where Russian soldiers are now advancing to the west of the city.