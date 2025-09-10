Vladimir Putin is gathering material and troops for a new major offensive in the east and south of the Ukrainian front, while the world wonders whether Donald Trump's words will be followed by action at some point.

Philipp Dahm

"We are in a race: How long can the Ukrainian military hold out and how long can the Russian economy hold out?": this is how US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent summarized on "NBC News". "We are prepared to increase the pressure on Russia, but our European partners must follow our lead."

This will not fail because of the Europeans - apart from Slovakia and Hungary, which receive a lot of oil and gas from Moscow. They do not want to see the Kremlin win, not just out of charity, but also out of their own interests.

"There is every indication that Putin's imperialist plan would not end with the conquest of Ukraine, but would only begin with it," warned German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on September 8. "We are experiencing increasingly intense and aggressive hybrid attacks by Russia on a daily basis, including on our infrastructure."

Diplomatic end to the war a long way off

However, Europe alone lacks the military deterrent potential: without the backing of Donald Trump, Kiev cannot be helped decisively. And he is keeping a low profile: when asked on September 7 whether he is ready for a "second phase" of sanctions, the 79-year-old replies "Yes, I am" - but nothing more.

The danger in any war is escalation. Russia appears to be escalating with the largest attack of the war hitting offices of the UKR Cabinet in Kyiv. I was with their PM @Svyrydenko_Y two weeks ago in that building. History shows events can escalate out of control through actions… https://t.co/7ZskfAkh9e — Keith Kellogg (@generalkellogg) September 7, 2025

He is "not happy with the whole situation", says Trump after renewed heavy air strikes on Ukrainian cities and hints that he will meet "certain European leaders" and talk to Vladimir Putin. And the US special envoy for Ukraine warns on X that Russia is showing no interest in "ending the war diplomatically".

The problem: Keith Kellogg is only playing second fiddle to the special envoy and Trump friend Steve Witkoff, who, like his boss, has so far shown little willingness to exert pressure on Vladimir Putin - see also the video above. When and whether this will even happen is written in the stars.

Americans in Kiev: outcome of the war not set in stone

"Putin has no intention of ending the war. He never intended to end the war": Christopher Loverro emphasizes in a video. The US veteran and ex-policeman works as a volunteer in Kiev and addresses his president directly. The American has a good 8,100 subscribers: his YouTube clip collects over 285,000 clicks within a week.

The Kremlin has only used the cover of "meetings" and "negotiations" to paralyze western response as Russia continues to scale up its war machine.



The size of Russian attacks on Ukraine's civilian population now break records every month. pic.twitter.com/OqRqspqhRv — SPRAVDI — Stratcom Centre (@StratcomCentre) September 8, 2025

"They are prepared to side with the aggressor and divide up the victim's country," Loverro accuses. "Instead of using the full might of the US to take away Putin's ability to fight this war, you cave - every single time." Washington is a "paper tiger". And: "You have never demanded any concession from Putin."

It was also not a "predetermined outcome" that not all territories could be liberated: "If the US were fully committed to the victory of Ukraine, they could restore their rightful borders. Assuming they would have to give up land because victory is unattainable is not a fact, but rather a choice."

New Ukrainian weapon in use

What's new on the front? First of all, there is this sighting of a missile over occupied Donetsk. The missile hurtled across the sky on the evening of September 8, ...

Footage of a previously unseen Ukrainian cruise missile flying at low altitude over Donetsk Oblast tonight, heading towards a Russian target. pic.twitter.com/MNpzPK6BVv — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 8, 2025

... ... only to hit a factory soon afterwards. The factory is said to have been attacked with at least three missiles in total: The company was hit ...

Footage of a Ukrainian cruise missile hitting a target in Russian-occupied Donetsk city this evening. pic.twitter.com/5xUZzYMxUw — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 8, 2025

... Topaz, which was originally Ukrainian and manufactures military radio systems - today for the Russian army. The missiles used were ...

Footage of multiple Ukrainian drones and cruise missiles slamming into Russian targets across occupied Donetsk city this evening. pic.twitter.com/VKPsFzVj9w — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) September 8, 2025

... allegedly a relatively new Ukrainian weapon: the Palianytsia is a fast-flying drone with a steel turbine engine that is said to have taken just 18 months to develop to series production. The details of its performance are still largely unknown.

Kiev: Putin rallies troops for two new offensives

In ground combat, Moscow's army captured 430 square kilometers in August, 72 square meters less than in the previous month. In the last half of August, however, Russian pressure increased, writes the Finnish Black Bird Group.

In August the Russians occupied 430 sqkm of Ukrainian territory. This is down from the 502 sqkm in July.



However, looking at the numbers alone does not give a full picture of the Russian operations. Over the second half of August the situation became increasingly dynamic. pic.twitter.com/LiMOJvqhaJ — Black Bird Group (@Black_BirdGroup) September 2, 2025

Moscow's military has recently been relying on advances by small groups of infantry to expose weaknesses in the generic cover and penetrate these gaps. Attacks with tanks and infantry fighting vehicles are the exception rather than the rule. However, anyone hoping that the Russian stocks are exhausted is likely to be disappointed.

Slowly but surely, it's being proving that Russia was indeed holding back armor in the rear and reducing mechanized attacks to the bare minimum. https://t.co/8tLeWfJhUQ — Jompy (@Jonpy99) September 4, 2025

Kiev's military warns that the enemy is gathering troops for an offensive both in Donetsk in the east of the front and in Zaporizhia in the south, before autumn turns the battlefield into a mud obstacle that slows down mechanized units.

"There is not enough Ukrainian infantry"

"Russia picks up speed in Ukraine ahead of an autumn in which the stakes are high", headlines the Kyiv Independent. The biggest problem for Kiev: "There is not enough Ukrainian infantry," explains Dmitro Schluktenko. "The line of contact is very thin, in fact it's not a line of contact at all, but rather a contact zone."

Destruction of a Russian bridge in occupied territory, used by Russians for their logistics. The bridge, pre-mined in advance, was blown up by fiber-guided FPV drones of the 58th Motorized Brigade together with two supporting units.



— NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) 8. September 2025 um 15:32

The drone pilot is deployed in the Pokrovsk region, which has been under siege for almost a year. Despite the difficult situation, the Ukrainian army successfully put up resistance here in August: A loss of 5 square kilometers was offset by a gain of 26 square kilometers.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Phoenix combat unit of the Defense Forces halted another Russian mechanized assault. pic.twitter.com/exmZD7G2ot — WarTranslated (@wartranslated) September 8, 2025

"The Pokrovsk axis is one of the most challenging," admitted Kiev's Supreme Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi on September 7. "In the last week, our units have repelled around 350 [Russian] attacks."

The front in Donetsk

Fighting is taking place in four sections of the Donetsk oblast - from the area around Lyman in the north (A) via Kostyantynivka (B) and Pokrovsk (C) to the south, where Russians are advancing towards Pokrovsk (E), which is already in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

Lyman (A), Kostyantynivka (B), Pokrovsk (C), Kramatorsk and Sloviansk (D) and Pokovske (E). DeepStateMap/phi

In the east of Lyman (A), Ukrainian forces were able to celebrate a success: They have apparently liberated the village of Sarishne.

The AFU also liberated Zarichne, Lyman direction pic.twitter.com/GkaEhY0KhI — Greyskull (@FreudGreyskull) September 8, 2025

The conquest of Lyman and Kostyantynivka are essential for Moscow to advance towards the fortress belt and the twin city of Sloviansk-Kramatorsk.

CHASIV YAR /0540 UTC 9 SEP/ UKR forces break up Russian attacks at Markove and Viroliubivka. Platoon sized RU attacks at Predtechyne also driven back in disarray. pic.twitter.com/79bRJhLgHy — Chuck Pfarrer | Indications & Warnings | (@ChuckPfarrer) September 9, 2025

Near Pokrovsk, there is news of those Russian soldiers who were surrounded after a long advance: According to Reporting from Ukraine, not all of them were killed in order to use them as decoys.

The advancing troops are not being given a chance to gather for a concerted rescue operation.