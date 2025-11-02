Ukraine is also defending itself by attacking energy facilities in the Russian hinterland. Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Refineries and other targets far inland are being hit with increasing frequency. According to experts, there are already fuel supply bottlenecks in some regions of Russia.

Kiev is putting Putin's energy infrastructure under pressure with longer-range drones of its own production and is pushing Russian air defenses to their limits.

By attacking installations far into the Russian hinterland, Kiev has seized the initiative in an important phase of the war.

According to experts, the Ukrainian attacks with long-range drones have not yet decisively paralyzed the energy infrastructure, but have certainly had a significant impact.

It is now possible to produce a long-range drone in Ukraine for as little as 55,000 dollars (around 44,200 Swiss francs). Show more

At a secret location in a rural area of Ukraine, rows of drones are assembled at night and almost silently. Shortly afterwards, the unmanned flying objects take off in the direction of Russia. There they are to attack strategically important targets: refineries, fuel depots and military logistics centers. Since the summer, Ukraine has massively expanded the use of long-range drones - and appears to be pushing Russian air defense to its limits.

Assembled from individual parts manufactured in an extensive network of workshops, Ukrainian drones now cover greater distances than ever before in the war, which has been going on for more than three and a half years and was started by Russia. Unlike before, Russia is now also experiencing repeated major damage to energy infrastructure facilities.

Soldiers with body armor move with rapid precision in the dark. They use only red light, which is less easy to detect. Engines start up - they sound like those of old motorcycles. Exhaust fumes rise into the moonless sky. One by one, the drones take off from the makeshift runway.

Attacks on large refineries

According to Western analysts, the Ukrainian attacks with long-range drones have not yet significantly paralyzed Russia's energy infrastructure, but they have certainly had a serious impact.

A total of 16 large plants, which according to a recent assessment by the US institute Carnegie Endowment account for around 38% of Russia's nominal refinery capacity, have been repeatedly hit in recent months.

However, the institute emphasizes that the long-term effects have remained manageable. In some cases, the Russian authorities have been forced to ration fuel. However, the damage to the oil facilities could often be repaired within weeks. In addition, production restrictions have been mitigated by otherwise unused capacity and previous surpluses.

Drones continue to develop

However, with the attacks on facilities far into the Russian hinterland, Kiev has seized the initiative in an important phase of the war. The USA and Europe have just tightened sanctions against the Russian oil industry. And while Washington continues to hold back on the delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles, Ukrainian drones are also causing considerable damage on the Russian side, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. "We assume that they have lost up to 20 percent of their fuel supplies - as a direct result of our attacks," he recently told reporters in Kiev.

At the secret launch site, a commander with night-vision goggles, who only gives his call sign "Fidel", monitors the next drones taking to the skies. "Drones are evolving," he tells the AP news agency. "Instead of flying 500 kilometers, they now fly 1000." However, he emphasizes that three things are important for a successful operation - "the drones, the people and the planning". The aim is to achieve the best possible result. "For us, this is a sacred mission."

Simple and effective

Most of the drones used by Ukraine are in-house developments. One of them is the "Lyutyy". It looks neither elegant nor intimidating. However, it is particularly easy to assemble, making it more difficult for the enemy to locate production sites. Customization is also easily possible. The challenge that arises anew every time is to cross the heavily monitored airspace along the front without being noticed.

The enormous increase in the range of the drones has changed the geography of the war. Until a year ago, Ukraine could only seriously damage refineries in the border region. Now the Russian air defense units have to cover a much larger area. In addition, the cost of manufacturing drones has fallen enormously. It is now possible to produce a long-range drone in Ukraine for as little as 55,000 dollars (around 44,200 Swiss francs). And as these are in-house developments, there are no specific restrictions on their use - unlike with some Western long-range missiles.

Ukraine can already produce long-range drones for less than 50,000 francs. Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

War is being shifted towards Russia

"We are currently seeing that Ukraine is more successful in shifting the war to Russia," says Adriano Bosoni from Rane, a company that analyzes global risks. In the course of the war so far, the Russians have always assumed that their own territory is safe. "This is no longer the case," emphasizes Bosoni. Ukraine's aim is to strain the enemy's logistics in order to limit its ability to keep large-scale operations going over a longer period of time.

According to the International Energy Agency, the Ukrainian drone attacks have reduced Russian refinery capacities by around 500,000 barrels per day. This is not only causing supply bottlenecks in the country itself. Russia has also already had to reduce its exports of diesel and aviation fuel.

A battle for future generations

Night after night, "Fidel" and his comrades have to weigh up a multitude of factors. Less than 30 percent of the drones reach the target area, says the commander. Careful planning is therefore essential. "We are currently gaining experience that will be used by every country in the world."

However, "Fidel" emphasizes that he and his people will pay a high price for this. "We are paying the price with our lives and the lives of our friends." But the war had fallen to his generation. It was a fight for his own children, so that they could one day live "in a free, democratic country".

