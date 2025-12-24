Whirlpools, barbecue restaurants and "cozy" leisure rooms: North Korea wants to catch up in terms of tourism with a new vacation resort in Samjiyon. Kim Jong Un presented the prestigious project in person - accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kim Jong Un has opened an exclusive vacation resort in Samjiyon, which includes luxury accommodation and extensive leisure facilities.

His daughter Ju-ae was once again by his side at the event, further fueling speculation about her future role.

According to experts, the project is not aimed at the general public.

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un has opened a new luxury mountain resort in Samjiyon. The complex includes hotels, leisure areas, barbecue restaurants and indoor and outdoor pools. State media showed Kim touring the rooms, accompanied by his daughter Ju-ae, who is seen by observers as a possible successor - another public appearance that underlines her growing importance.

Kim praised the resort as a symbol of progress and development. However, experts doubt that the offer is aimed at the local population and see foreign tourists as the main target group. The location near the symbolic Mount Paektu lends the project additional propaganda weight.

