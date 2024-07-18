A balloon from North Korea in June. Im Sun-suk/Yonhap via AP/Keystone (Archivbild)

At the end of May, hundreds of balloons flew south from North Korea. The sister of ruler Kim Jong-un had previously caused a stir with martial threats.

Once again, North Korea releases balloons in the direction of South Korea. Presumably they contain garbage.

The General Staff has warned the population to be careful of falling objects. Anyone who sees a balloon that has fallen to the ground should alert the authorities.

Since the end of May, North Korea has sent more than 2,000 balloons to South Korea containing paper waste, scraps of clothing, cigarette butts and even dung. Dangerous Show more

North Korea is once again releasing balloons towards South Korea that presumably contain garbage. The General Staff in Seoul announced that balloons had flown north of the South Korean capital on Thursday afternoon. The affected area is around an hour's drive from the border. The General Staff warned the population to be careful of falling objects. Anyone who sees a balloon that has fallen to the ground should alert the authorities.

At the beginning of the week, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korea's ruler Kim Jong-un, reported that South Korean balloons with leaflets had again been discovered on the border and in other regions of the country. She threatened that the South Korean "scum" would have to be prepared to pay a "cruel and expensive" price for this.

USB sticks with TV series

North Korea reacts extremely sensitively to loudspeaker campaigns and actions with leaflets from the South in which activists criticize human rights violations in the communist dictatorship. USB sticks with South Korean TV series and foreign news have also been sent to the North.

Since the end of May, North Korea has sent more than 2,000 balloons to South Korea containing paper waste, scraps of clothing, cigarette butts and even dung. No dangerous material was included. In response, the South suspended an agreement to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula, among other things.

