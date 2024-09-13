Kim Jong Un visits a uranium enrichment facility and announces plans to "exponentially increase" North Korea's stockpile of nuclear weapons. KEYSTONE

North Korean leader Kim Jon Un has visited a uranium enrichment facility. This is part of the nuclear weapons program. It is not clear from the pictures where the facility is located.

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un has visited the control room of a uranium enrichment facility.

The state news agency has not revealed details about the time and location of the visit, but according to South Korean reports, North Korea has released details about the facility for the first time.

Kim has announced plans to "exponentially" increase North Korea's nuclear arsenal due to "hostile" forces threatening the country with nuclear weapons. Show more

North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un has visited the control room of a uranium enrichment plant. According to the state news agency KCNA, Kim was informed there about the production of weapons-grade nuclear material and laid down a long-term plan to increase production.

KCNA did not specify exactly when the visit took place or where the uranium enrichment plant is located. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, North Korea is said to have publicly announced details of its uranium enrichment facility for the first time.

Kim wants to greatly increase his stockpile of nuclear weapons

It was only at the beginning of the week that Kim spoke of wanting to "exponentially" increase his stockpile of nuclear weapons. Kim also accused "hostile" forces of wanting to attack North Korea with nuclear weapons. Kim left open exactly which countries he was referring to.

The Stockholm Peace Institute Sipri estimates that North Korea has around 50 nuclear warheads. However, this is only a rough estimate and the exact number is not known. The country is subject to far-reaching UN sanctions and import bans due to its nuclear program. The last known nuclear test took place in 2017.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have recently increased significantly. North Korea has tested significantly more missiles in the past two years and stepped up its rhetoric against the USA and South Korea. There has been increased military cooperation with Russia.

