A video shows North Korean servants wiping everything Kim Jong-un touched during his visit to China. Apparently, the "Supreme Leader" is afraid that his DNA will become known.

Allegedly, North Korea's dictator also only used his personal toilet on board his own train during his visit to China.

This is in line with older stories, according to which his excrement is also a state secret. Show more

"Kim Jong-un traveled to China with private toilet to protect [his] DNA - while staff carefully clean up after meeting Putin," headlines the New York Post tabloid.

However, this is no exaggeration, as a Telegram video from the Chinese celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan shows: In it, a North Korean delegation member can be seen wiping down all the furniture touched by the "Supreme Leader" after a meeting with Kim Jong-un.

Kim Jong-un also meets Vladimir Putin in Beijing on September 3: The picture was taken from a North Korean TV report. KEYSTONE

Meanwhile, a woman takes the glass from which the Asian dictator drank: he obviously doesn't want to leave any traces of DNA behind. The North Koreans would take great care to ensure that not even a hair of Kim Jong-un's head was left behind. Even his excrement is sacred, writes the New York Post.

This is no joke: "Nikkei Asia" explains that Kim Jong-un only uses the toilet on the train he took to China. It goes without saying that the train toilet will not be emptied until he returns home: No one should find out more about his state of health.

Mobile toilet on the plane - and also in the convoy

In fact, the behavior is nothing new. In June 2018, for example, North Korea's dictator flew to Singapore for a summit with Donald Trump. On board an Ilyushin Il-76, a portable toilet was allegedly brought to the city state.

"The leader of North Korea has a personal toilet that follows him when he travels," "CBS News" quotes a defector as saying. It goes on to say that there is even a correspondingly special vehicle: "There are several vehicles in the convoy so people can't tell which one he's in, and there's a separate car that serves as his toilet."

Kim Jong-un's limousine: is it the one that acts as a toilet? Archive image: KEYSTONE

The British Daily Mirror writes in 2022 that Kim Jong-un's bodyguards guard his toilets "to protect his feces." The ruler does not want his excrement to fall into the wrong hands. If someone else uses Kim's personal toilet, that person faces the death penalty, according to the tabloid.