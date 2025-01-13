Reality star Kim Kardashian has been fined in the past for breaking water conservation rules in Los Angeles (archive photo) Christina Horsten/dpa

Stars have been heavily criticized during the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Not only are the super-rich said to have hired private fire departments, but they have also ignored water conservation rules in the past.

In the midst of the devastating fires in Los Angeles, some of the city's wealthiest residents are relying on private fire departments to protect their luxurious properties for the equivalent of around 1,800 francs an hour.

Chris Dunn, owner of the fire protection company Covered 6, confirmed this to the Daily Mail: "My phone is ringing off the hook. The demand has never been greater."

The fires threatening large parts of the region have terrified many people. So while the public emergency services are working around the clock to fight the flames, some celebrities have decided to take extra measures and hire private fire departments to focus exclusively on protecting their villas.

This practice has provoked fierce criticism: The use of private rescuers could strain the resources of public services. It is feared that the massive water consumption of the private units will contribute to exacerbating the water shortage, which will hamper the fire-fighting efforts of the public fire department.

Stars flouted strict water-saving rules

This behavior is currently making headlines around celebrities such as Kim Kardashian (44), Sylvester Stallone (78) and Kevin Hart (45), among others.

But it's not just now that the super-rich are said to be primarily concerned about themselves and their lavish homes; Kardashian, for example, has also disregarded the common good before.

Strict rules have been in place in the city since 2022 to save water. Residents are only allowed to water their gardens twice a week for eight minutes at a time.

A helicopter drops water on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills of Los Angeles. sda/Ethan Swope/AP/dpa

Various stars are said not to have adhered to these measures, but continued to supply their huge parks with plenty of water. According to the report, Kardashian, who lives in a 60-million-dollar mansion, also ignored the rules and used the equivalent of around 878,000 liters of water too much. The result: a hefty fine.

In the meantime, however, the reality TV star is said to have installed water-saving measures.

"Daily Mail" quotes an angry neighbor: "Everyone was told to use less water to save it for fighting the fire. They kept watering because they could afford the fines."

"I have the money, so why not?"

The services of private fire companies are intended to relieve the burden on the public fire department by focusing on protecting private properties.

Nevertheless, the question remains as to whether it is justified to put private interests above the common good in such a crisis.

Meanwhile, an anonymous wealthy resident told the Daily Mail: "The events of this week have shown that the city cannot be trusted. I have the money, so why not?"

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

