At the reception in China on Tuesday, Kim Ju Ae (in navy blue clothing) stood close behind her father, the ruler of North Korea. Picture: X/Zhao DaShuai

Kim Jong Un's daughter accompanies him on his trip to Beijing. The North Korean ruler is thus fueling speculation about his succession.

The young woman's name is said to be Kim Ju Ae. Her presence is now seen as a possible indication of a growing political role.

China brought out the big guns at its military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. Under the eyes of heads of state and government, a total of 45 formations walked and flew across Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

Among those on party leader Xi Jinping's guest list: former Federal Councillor Ueli Mauer. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un were also present. For the latter, the trip to China was his most important foreign trip in years.

His companion in particular is making headlines: his daughter Kim Ju Ae, although the young woman's name has not been officially confirmed. Her age is also unknown. The clue to her name was provided by former US professional basketball player Dennis Rodman, who traveled to Pyongyang in 2013. South Korean intelligence officials assume that the ruler's daughter was born that year.

In May 2024, Kim Ju Ae accompanied her father to the inauguration of a new road in Pyongyang. Picture: Keystone

Little reliable information

The unclear information makes it clear: Not much is known about Kim Ju Ae. However, her first public appearance outside North Korea raises questions about her future role. The trip to Beijing could be an indication of her future importance in North Korean politics.

When Kim Jong Un stepped out of his special armored train on his arrival in Beijing on Tuesday, he was beaming. Kim Ju Ae followed her father. She was not seen in public during the military parade a day later.

Is she her father's successor?

Kim Ju Ae was first introduced to the public in 2022 when she accompanied her father on a missile test. Since then, she has been seen at several military events. Recently, she has also been seen presenting economic projects and at cultural events, including the opening of a beach resort in June.

In June 2025, ruler Kim Jong Un inaugurated a new tourist resort on the east coast of North Korea. The resort is primarily intended to attract tourists from Russia.

There is regular speculation that Kim Ju Ae is being groomed as her father's successor. Experts - particularly from South Korea - suspect that her presence at such events is intended to underline the Kim family's close ties with the military. North Korean state media describe her as "beloved" and "respected".

The Kim dynasty has shaped North Korea since its foundation in 1948. Kim Jong Un's daughter could follow in their footsteps. However, opinions differ: some experts believe that her public presence is more of a PR move to portray Kim Jong Un as a family man.

