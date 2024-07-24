The conflict on the Korean peninsula has recently become much more explosive again. (archive picture) dpa

The provocations on the inter-Korean border continue. Once again, balloons filled with garbage are apparently flying towards South Korea. One balloon has now hit a particularly sensitive target.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you For months, North and South Korea have been using methods of psychological warfare on their shared border.

Pyongyang regularly sends balloons filled with waste and slurry towards Seoul.

Now one of these has apparently landed on the grounds of the presidential office. Show more

According to South Korea, a balloon from North Korea apparently filled with garbage has landed on the grounds of the presidential office in Seoul. According to the official news agency Yonhap, the General Staff in Seoul announced that the balloon posed no chemical, biological or radiological danger.

Previously, North Korea had once again sent several balloons towards the border province of Gyeonggi, north of Seoul. The population was called upon not to touch crashed balloons and to report them to the police or the military.

According to South Korea, North Korea has sent more than 3,000 balloons filled with waste products and in some cases slurry to South Korea since the end of May, including 500 on Sunday alone.

Psychological warfare

The two Korean states have been using methods of psychological warfare for months. Just last Thursday, the South Korean government once again began broadcasting propaganda to the isolated neighboring country via loudspeaker systems on the border.

The military broadcasts both political messages and South Korean pop music via the loudspeaker systems directed towards North Korea. The North Korean leadership views such actions as a serious provocation.

After a temporary phase of de-escalation, the conflict on the Korean peninsula has recently become much more explosive again. North Korea has been increasingly testing nuclear-capable missiles and other weapons since the beginning of 2022. Meanwhile, South Korea and the USA have expanded their military cooperation.

dpa