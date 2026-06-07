Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's ruler Kim Jong Un, has declared her country's status as a nuclear weapons power to be non-negotiable. North Korea's status as a nuclear weapons state is an "irreversible reality - regardless of whether others recognize it or not", the 38-year-old announced via the state news agency KCNA. Enemy forces should give up their "daydreams of denuclearization", Kim continued. Kim Yo Jong thus issued a clear rejection of diplomatic efforts to achieve nuclear disarmament in North Korea.

HANDOUT - ARCHIVE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government via AP, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, delivers a speech during a national meeting against the coronavirus. Photo: -----/KCNA via KNS/AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only in connection with current reporting and only with full attribution of the above credit

As recently as Friday, a spokesperson for the US State Department told the South Korean news agency Yonhap that the United States remained open to dialogue with North Korea "without preconditions" and "remains committed to the goal of complete denuclearization of North Korea".

Visit from China's head of state

Kim's statements come shortly before an announced state visit by China's head of state Xi Jinping. The Chinese president will visit North Korea on Monday for the first time since 2019. China is North Korea's only formal ally on the basis of a mutual assistance treaty. The two countries fought side by side during the Korean War (1950-53).

North Korea has been subject to extensive UN sanctions for around two decades due to its nuclear and missile programs. Most recently, China and Russia blocked further punitive measures against North Korea in the UN Security Council. They also prevented the extension of the mandate of a UN panel of experts that had been monitoring the implementation of sanctions.