Amok run in Graz King Charles III writes to Austria +++ Namesake of man who ran amok is threatened
Petar Marjanović
12.6.2025
On Tuesday (June 9), a rampage took place at a grammar school in Graz. Several people were killed and injured. The perpetrator had attended the school himself. Austria is in shock.
- The incident: On June 9, 2025 at around 10 a.m., shots were fired at a high school in Graz.
- The victims: The gunman shot dead nine teenagers and a teacher. According to the police, eleven other people were injured, some of them seriously.
- The perpetrator: The police assume a single perpetrator. He is a 21-year-old Austrian from the Graz area, who himself attended the school in question but had left without graduating. The attacker committed suicide at the scene.
10.26 a.m.
King Charles III writes to Austria
The British King Charles III has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all others affected by the rampage in Graz, Austria.
He and his wife, Queen Camilla, are shocked and deeply saddened, the 76-year-old wrote in a statement on the X platform. The royal couple send "our deepest sympathy to all Austrians at this extremely painful time".
A 21-year-old man shot and killed ten people in a school on Tuesday - nine pupils aged between 14 and 17 and a teacher. Eleven people are in hospital with injuries, most of them in intensive care. According to the hospital, all of them are now in a stable condition. The perpetrator took his own life.
Schools should be "places of refuge and learning", wrote King Charles. That makes this horrific attack even more terrible.
09.16 am
Man threatened online - because his name is the same
A man from south-western Styria has been receiving massive threats on the internet since Tuesday - simply because he has the same first name and the first letter of the surname as the suspected gunman in Graz.
As reported by ORF, the man received death threats and his photo was shared on platforms in Austria and abroad. Even acquaintances mistakenly thought he was the perpetrator.
The victim described his despair to ORF Radio Styria: "I don't understand how people can be so stupid." His girlfriend is in a panic and is now sleeping in another city. "I'm more afraid of my family than of myself, to be honest", says the man from south-west Styria.
The police told him that they could only offer protection once something had actually happened. Until then, they could only take up the case. For fear of possible attacks, the family members spent the night in different places on Wednesday night.
Thursday, June 12, 2025, 4.01 a.m.
Shooting sparks debate about gun laws in Austria
After an initial phase of shock and grief following the shooting rampage at a school in Graz, a debate about Austria's relatively liberal gun laws is getting underway. So far, the Communists and the Greens have spoken out in favor of tightening the law, while the right-wing FPÖ is against it. Representatives of the ruling center parties will also have the opportunity to express their views today, Thursday, at a meeting of the National Security Council.
The National Security Council is due to meet in Vienna this afternoon. The committee includes ministers and high-ranking representatives of the police and military. The aim is to analyze the background to the rampage and discuss preventative measures, reported the press agency APA. A memorial service for the victims of Graz is scheduled for Thursday evening in St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna, which will also be attended by the head of state.
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen questions the current gun laws. "Is the legal situation really such that it meets modern requirements? That will have to be examined," said the head of state in Graz on Wednesday, according to APA. Politicians would now certainly address the question of "how it can be that a 21-year-old owns a short and long gun and has the opportunity to buy the corresponding ammunition and cause this mischief", said the former Green Party leader. The attacker was armed with a shotgun and a handgun. According to the police, he possessed both legally. According to a previously unconfirmed report in the news magazine "Profil", he had started training at a shooting club three months before his crime.
The communist mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr, and a Green Party member of parliament are calling for a ban on guns for private individuals in response to the rampage. In Austria, an official permit is required for the purchase of handguns - but not for rifles and shotguns. For the FPÖ, however, tightening the rules would be "more a purely symbolic policy than an effective measure against crime". A stricter law could be interpreted as a general suspicion against blameless citizens, according to a statement by the right-wing party quoted by the APA.
14.25
Fatalities are even younger than previously known
The police have updated their information on the victims of the rampage. Seven girls and three boys between the ages of 14 and 17 died at the scene. Initially, the police had spoken of 15 to 17-year-olds. Among the dead was a Pole, the others were Austrian citizens. One seriously injured teacher died in hospital.
Eleven injured people are still being cared for in clinics in Graz. They are between 15 and 26 years old. Eight of the injured are from Austria, two from Romania and one from Iran.
2.22 p.m.
Perpetrator also had plans for an explosives attack
In addition to a non-functioning pipe bomb, plans for an explosives attack have also been found at the home of the Graz gunman. These plans have apparently been abandoned, the Austrian police announced on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Austrian had killed ten people in his former grammar school on Tuesday and committed suicide. A shotgun and a handgun were found at the scene of the crime. No motive emerged from his farewell messages.
The young man lived with his mother, according to the police. His father lived separately from him and his mother.
11.12 a.m.
Jakob survived because his class swapped rooms
It was only by chance that 17-year-old Jakob was not sitting in the room where the perpetrator killed his classmates on Tuesday. Jakob's class - class 6a - had swapped rooms with class 5 shortly beforehand, as "Bild" reports.
"At the beginning, I heard a bang about 15 times," Jakob, who has autism and goes to class with a school assistant, is quoted as saying. At the time, he was two floors below the affected class, "because we had swapped rooms with the others at short notice". At first, his class thought that firecrackers had been set off in the school playground.
It was only when a classmate returned from the toilet and reported hearing gunshots that they learned the shocking reality.
Jakob's mother was informed by the school assistant shortly after 10 a.m.: "She shouted into the phone: 'There's shooting at school! There's shooting at school! Come here immediately!"
It felt like days until she finally found Jakob unharmed. "I couldn't imagine what it would be like if Jacob wasn't standing there now. I must be so thankful to the good Lord that by chance he wasn't in the classroom at the time."
10.41 a.m.
All injured in stable condition
After the deadly rampage in Graz, Austria, all eleven injured are now in stable condition. This was announced by the hospital operator Kages on Wednesday. Nine of the injured are still being cared for in intensive care units in several hospitals, it said. One victim with facial injuries required a follow-up operation and another victim still needed knee surgery.
A police spokesman told the German Press Agency that nine of the victims were between 15 and 17 years old. They succumbed to their injuries at the scene. One seriously injured teacher died in hospital.
10.38 a.m.
Minute of mourning after the attack - threats from free riders
Austria pauses. After the killing spree at a school in Graz, the country came to a standstill for a minute at 10 a.m. in many places. Among other things, the 900 buses, trams and subway trains in Vienna stopped for a minute.
According to the Archdiocese of Vienna, the funeral bell of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna was rung with a particularly deep sound. Public life also came to a brief standstill in Graz. The Austrian federal government commemorated the victims at its weekly cabinet meeting.
Meanwhile, the security authorities reported further isolated threats against schools. There had been copycats, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior. The police had taken measures in each case.
8.56 a.m.
Amok runner also had a pipe bomb
A pipe bomb has also been seized from the man who ran amok in Graz. This was confirmed by the Director General for Public Security at the Ministry of the Interior, Franz Ruf. The explosive device was found during a search of the perpetrator's home, Ruf said on ORF's "Morgenjournal". The bomb was not functional.
7.17 a.m.
Youth psychiatrist: "Negative feelings often arise at school"
The act of violence at a school in Graz has caused consternation in Austria. Kathrin Sevecke, an expert in child and adolescent psychiatry at the Medical University of Innsbruck, has investigated similar cases in the past.
In an interview with SRF, she explains that perpetrators often exhibit a so-called threefold typology. According to Sevecke, feelings of hatred, discrimination and injustice, which can build up over days, play a central role. "The other factor is that there has often been a psychiatric illness beforehand." The third factor is the relatively easy availability of weapons.
Schools are often the focus of such attacks because they are central places for young people, similar to workplaces for adults. "But school is also a place of social interaction, where negative feelings often arise," Sevecke is quoted as saying.
Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 6:20 a.m.
Search for the perpetrator's motive - minute of mourning
Following the shooting rampage at a school in Graz, Austria is commemorating the victims with a minute's silence today, Wednesday. At 10 a.m., people across the country are to pause for a moment. After the crime, the search for the motive of the 21-year-old Austrian is also in focus. The man killed ten people with two firearms at his former school in Graz on Tuesday and then committed suicide. The exact identity of the victims is also unclear.
The police have so far only confirmed seven female and three male victims. One of them is said to be a teacher.
22.31
Psychologist considers bullying theory plausible
An expert in school psychology believes that the perpetrator of the rampage in Graz was plausibly motivated by bullying. It was a matter of "small and tiny pinpricks" that could escalate over time into a huge insult, said Josef Zollneritsch from the school medical service of the Styrian Education Directorate on ORF television.
The school psychologists have more and more cases in which pupils do not feel seen, respected or accepted in any way. This could encourage a latent or open tendency towards violence. "We have to realize that we have increasing social-emotional difficulties in general, not only in Styrian schools, but I believe in all schools in Austria." It is therefore essential to invest much more in prevention than we do today.
9.23 p.m.
Now the father of a pupil is speaking out
After the rampage in Graz, a father spoke to the Puls24 radio station about the crime. His son was at school and called, the father reported in a video. The gunman in Graz had shot at pupils in a classroom. His son reported that he had thrown himself on the floor and played dead.
The police have not yet provided any further details about the course of events. They have only confirmed that the 21-year-old Austrian had two weapons with him, which he possessed legally, killed nine people and then committed suicide. She has not yet commented on where in the school building the former pupil fired.
"I saw with my own eyes: three colleagues were killed in the school," the father told the broadcaster, recounting what his son had said on the phone. He remained unharmed.
His second son could not be reached at first, reported the father, whose voice broke several times. He was very worried. However, his son then contacted him from the hall where all the surviving and uninjured pupils had been taken.
20.08 hrs
Farewell letter found, perpetrator felt bullied
According to the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper, the police had already searched the apartment of the gunman in the afternoon. There, the investigation team found a farewell letter in which the perpetrator wrote that he had felt bullied. Bullying was already considered a possible motive for the crime in the afternoon.
6.22 p.m.
Hospital confirms another fatality
Graz Hospital announced in the evening that the rampage had claimed another victim. One of the two seriously injured adults died in the university hospital. This is said to be a woman, reports "OE24" with reference to the APA news agency. This brings the number of victims to ten. The perpetrator also killed himself.
16.06 hrs
Interior Minister: Twelve injured in Graz, some seriously
Twelve people have been injured, some of them seriously, in the attack at a school in Graz. This was reported by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner in Graz. According to Karner, six of the nine people killed were female and three male. The Austrian perpetrator had committed suicide.
4.04 p.m.
Authorities: Perpetrator possessed weapons legally
The 21-year-old who shot nine people at a school in Graz, Austria, this morning was in legal possession of the two weapons he used. This was announced by the authorities. He had a gun ownership card, according to Gerald Ortner, Styria's state police director. One long gun and one handgun had been used.
3.48 p.m.
Interior Minister: Perpetrator was a former pupil without qualifications
Interior Minister Karner warned against speculation: "Many things have been speculated about and now is the time to carry out precise investigations." The results should be awaited.
However, Karner has already confirmed that the 21-year-old perpetrator from the Graz area was a former student at the BORG, but did not graduate from there. He was not previously known to the police.
The alleged perpetrator had a gun ownership card (also known as a gun license in Switzerland). When asked by a journalist, Karner specified the murder weapon: They were a long gun and a handgun.
This ended the press conference.
3.42 pm
Mayor confirms event stop
The Mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr (KPÖ), also expressed her condolences to the relatives. All city events have been canceled for this week and next.
3.36 p.m.
Police: Prevention measures important
Another police spokesperson reported: It took 17 minutes for the Cobra emergency services to restore security at the scene of the crime. The rampage shows how important preventative measures in schools and cooperation with parents are. These measures are to be intensified and expanded.
3.31 p.m.
Police: Perpetrator killed himself
A representative of the police has now given his report to the public: over 300 officers were deployed. Over ten emergency calls had been received. The emergency services had organized the immediate evacuation.
The situation was brought under control within a few minutes. According to current information, the suspected perpetrator had killed himself. Two firearms were recovered at the scene of the crime - according to current knowledge, these were legally acquired. There is no information about the motive, extensive investigations are necessary.
3.28 p.m.
Interior Minister Karner provides new details
Interior Minister Karner summarized the information secured so far: The investigation is currently running at full speed, confirmed Interior Minister Karner.
A call had been received this morning reporting shots and screams. A few minutes later, the police were on the scene. As things stand at present, there are nine fatalities - six female and three male. In addition, twelve people were injured, some of them seriously, including teenagers. The tenth teenager was the gunman. He had killed himself. Karner confirmed that it was a lone perpetrator who acted alone.
3.24 p.m.
Governor: "We must stand together"
Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ) now spoke and called on the population to stand together and stick together. Life had not only changed for the victims and their families. Today is also a huge turning point for those who had to stand by and help after the rampage.
He continued: "The province of Styria will not be holding any public events in the next few days. There is currently nothing to celebrate. There are also no political events. Now is the time for mourning, Kunasek made clear.
3.17 p.m.
Federal Chancellor Stocker opens press conference
Right at the beginning of his speech, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) described today as a "dark day" for Austria. There are no words to describe the pain and bewilderment that Austria is feeling today. The Federal Chancellor expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims.
Stocker continued: "A school is more than just a place of learning. It is also a place of trust. The fact that such a place was attacked left him speechless. "This act affects us all," Stocker continued, adding: "There are no words to express our grief. Our country is at a standstill."
14.55
Press conference at 3.15 p.m. with Federal Chancellor
Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) has arrived in Graz. There will be an official press conference at 3.15 pm. Stocker will be joined by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr and representatives of the police. Initially it was said that the press conference would begin at 3 pm.
2.42 pm
Austria declares three days of national mourning
Following the fatal shooting at a school in Graz, Austria will commemorate the victims with three days of national mourning.
Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) will officially announce the federal government's decision this afternoon, a spokeswoman for the Chancellery told the news agency DPA. The flags on the presidential chancellery and the Federal Chancellery as well as on other official buildings will be flown at half-mast.
@bundespraesident.at) 10. Juni 2025 um 12:49
2.20 p.m.
New information at 3 p.m.
A press conference, which will also be attended by Styria's Governor Mario Kunasek (FPÖ), will take place at 3 p.m. blue News will ticker the press conference live.
1.41 pm
Video shows special forces in school
🚨BREAKING: School Shooting in Graz, Austria Leaves 11 Dead — Police Deploy Helicopter and Elite Units.— 2tuff (@PutdyJohn) June 10, 2025
A shooting at Borg Dreierschützengasse school in Graz, Austria has left at least 11 people dead and several others injured. The suspected attacker is possibly a student pic.twitter.com/E39qsP9daP
A newly surfaced video shows the evacuation of the school later in the morning. Heavily armed police officers secure the entrances and exits and escort the pupils to the exit.
12.51 pm
Police now also confirm the death of the shooter
Es sind mehrere Tote zu beklagen. Der Täter befindet sich unter den Toten. #graz1006— Polizei Steiermark (@polizeistmk.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 12:49
12.35 p.m.
Media speculate about the shooter's motive
Several Austrian media - from Oe24.at to "Kleine Zeitung" - are already reporting that the shooter was a victim of bullying. The "Kleine Zeitung" writes that the 22-year-old assassin was a former pupil of the BORG and "apparently saw himself as a victim of bullying".
According to "derStandard.at", the investigation is now underway: "In other words: the crime scene work, securing evidence and the interrogations. This could take several days to weeks. Many details still need to be clarified, such as the motive and the background."
The police in Graz have not yet released any details about the perpetrator's motive. Media experts warn against jumping to conclusions that could compromise the ongoing investigation.
12.28 p.m.
Ten fatalities confirmed
The number of fatalities has now risen to ten. The dead include schoolchildren and at least one adult. The suspected perpetrator is also among them. Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) confirmed this to APA. Several other people are injured.
12.25 p.m.
22-year-old allegedly shot with two weapons in former classroom
According to the "Salzburger Nachrichten", a former pupil is said to have shot at his classmates in two classes. One of the classes was "reportedly his former classroom". The 22-year-old alleged perpetrator had two weapons with him - a pistol and a shotgun. He is said to have possessed both legally.
The identity of the suspected shooter and his motive have not yet been confirmed.
12.06 p.m.
Seven pupils are said to be dead
According to ORF, the dead are seven pupils, one adult and the gunman himself. The ORF refers to information from the mayor's circle. Further information is not yet known.
12.05 pm
False reports after shooting rampage - expert warns against rumors
Unconfirmed reports are already circulating on social media: Individual users are claiming that there were three shooters and are talking about a terrorist attack. The broadcaster AUF1 is also spreading unverified figures - it cites a 16-year-old schoolgirl as the only source for the alleged eleven fatalities.
"Standard" columnist Ingrid Brodnig warns against speculation and rumors in large-scale operations such as the one in Graz. It is important to pay attention to reliable information and, if in doubt, to share less rather than more.
Bei Großeinsätzen wie jetzt in Graz kommt es schnell zu Gerüchten und Spekulationen - umso wichtiger ist, darauf zu achten, was gesicherte Information ist. Und im Zweifelsfall lieber weniger als mehr zu teilen. Wer Informationen der Polizei sucht, findet diese bei @polizeistmk.bsky.social #graz1006— Ingrid Brodnig (@brodnig.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 11:30
The police have not yet released any official figures on the number of victims or details of the perpetrator's motive. Media experts advise only relying on official sources.
Derzeit wird von einem Täter ausgegangen. Gesicherte Lage - keine Gefahr. #graz1006— Polizei Steiermark (@polizeistmk.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 12:03
12.01 pm
Pictures show police operation on site
The large-scale operation in Graz continues. Pictures show heavily armed police officers on the scene.
11.53 a.m.
Graz hospital overloaded
According to the "Kronen Zeitung", the state hospital in Graz is overloaded. Both the emergency room and the shock room are affected.
11.48 a.m.
9 fatalities confirmed - including the shooter
Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ) confirmed nine fatalities in an initial statement. Among the dead is also the suspected shooter. The police only confirmed "several fatalities".
Derzeit haben wir im Einsatz #graz1006 mehrere Tote zu beklagen.— Polizei Steiermark (@polizeistmk.bsky.social) 10. Juni 2025 um 11:49
11.44 a.m.
Shooter was a pupil at the school in question
The identity of the suspected perpetrator, who was found dead, has not yet been established. Police spokesman Fritz Grundnig only confirmed that he was a pupil at the grammar school in question. Whether another person was involved in the incident is still being investigated.
According to Mayor Elke Kahr (KPÖ), the shooter is among the dead. "The situation is currently very unclear. However, it could be a case of amok", according to the online portal "derStandard.at" from police circles.
11.37 a.m.
Police: Situation secured after evacuation
Shortly after the high school was evacuated, the police announced: "The situation is safe. No further danger is assumed." The media office of the Styrian police initially did not provide any further details about the incident.
11.32 a.m.
School evacuated
At 11.31 a.m. - around 90 minutes after the incident began - the police announced that the school had been completely evacuated. Everyone has been taken to a safe meeting place.
Die Schule wurde evakuiert und alle Personen wurden zu einem sicheren Treffpunkt gebracht. #graz1006— Polizei Steiermark (@PolizeiStmk) June 10, 2025
11.31 a.m.
Video shows situation on site
A new video shows the current situation near the school in Graz. Numerous police cars are parked on the street, several access roads are blocked. Four helicopters are circling above the scene.
🇦🇹⚡- The situation in Graz, Austria, right now. https://t.co/DKhKadVQmL pic.twitter.com/y2mnAPGmsR— Rerum Novarum // Intel, Breaking News, and Alerts (@officialrnintel) June 10, 2025
Police in action with helicopters
The police in Styria are deployed with a large contingent. A helicopter is also currently circling over the area around the school. The background to the operation is still unclear. The police speak of an "unclear situation". According to Austrian media, it is currently not even certain whether it is one or more perpetrators.
-
11.20 a.m.
Gunman allegedly among the fatalities
So far, Austrian media have given different figures for fatalities and injuries. "Heute.at" currently reports "at least nine" fatalities and bases this figure on information from police circles. The "Krone Zeitung" speaks of eight fatalities.
The alleged shooter is said to be among them. He is said to have killed himself in a toilet. There was initially no confirmation of this information.
11.13 a.m.
Police speak of "unclear" situation
According to the Kurier, the alleged perpetrator is said to have opened fire in two classes. The police are currently not ruling out the possibility of a second perpetrator. One or more firearms are believed to have been used. Little has been officially confirmed so far: "The situation is very unclear at the moment. It could be a case of amok", a police spokesperson told APA. The school is currently being evacuated.
11.11 a.m.
Austrian media speak of "rampage"
There was a rampage in Graz on Tuesday morning. As reported by the "Kronen Zeitung", the crime took place at the BORG in Dreierschützengasse in the district of Lend.
Shots were fired in the school at around 10 a.m., whereupon the police sounded a major alarm. The Ministry of the Interior has since confirmed that there are several fatalities, including the suspected perpetrator.
According to police spokesman Fritz Grundnig, he is said to have killed himself. There is also talk of several seriously injured people, including pupils and teachers. The "Krone" specifically mentions five fatalities.
Several police units and the Cobra special unit are currently in action. The school building is being meticulously searched. The authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as far as possible.
Grund des Einsatzes waren gehörte Schüsse im Gebäude. #graz1006— Polizei Steiermark (@PolizeiStmk) June 10, 2025