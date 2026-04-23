King Charles III (right) and Queen Camilla will be guests of US President Donald Trump in Washington next week. Image: Keystone/EPA/Neil Hall

Shortly before King Charles' US state visit, a US MP asks for a private meeting between the victims of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the king. This will not happen.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you King Charles III will not meet with victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his state visit to the USA next week.

A meeting with the family of Virginia Giuffre, one of the most prominent victims of Epstein's abuse ring, will also not take place.

Giuffre had accused Charles' brother, ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, of having abused her on several occasions.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to be in Washington from April 27 to 30 for a state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence. Show more

The British King Charles III will not meet with victims of convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his state visit to the United States next week.

This is according to a response from King Charles and Queen Camilla's lawyers to a request from Californian MP Ro Khanna, as reported in the New York Times.

Khanna had asked Buckingham Palace to organize a private audience between the monarch and Epstein victims. King Charles is "unable to meet survivors or comment directly on the investigation" due to "ongoing police inquiries" in the UK, the lawyers' letter said.

Charles is expected to be in Washington with Queen Camilla from April 27 to 30 for a state visit to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence.

The monarch couple will attend a state banquet at the White House, an address to a joint session of Congress and a series of commemorative events, and will meet with US President Donald Trump.

No meeting with the family of Virginia Giuffre either

The family of Epstein victim Virginia Gi uffre had also pressed for a meeting with the British monarch in view of King Charles' upcoming trip to the USA.

According to the British news agency PA, however, such a meeting will not take place. According to the report, the royal couple cannot meet Epstein's victims as long as the British police investigation into matters relating to the sex offender Epstein, who died in custody in 2019, continues.

Giuffre, who took her own life in April 2025, is considered one of the most prominent victims of Epstein's abuse ring. Giuffre had accused the British ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor - Charles' brother - of having abused her several times.

Andrew, who had a long-standing relationship with Epstein, was arrested in February on charges of abuse of office and denies any wrongdoing.

"Relic of colonialism or modern force"

Khanna, who has been among the most vocal advocates in Washington for fuller disclosure of records related to Epstein and his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, initially portrayed the request as an opportunity for survivors to speak directly to one of the world's best-known heads of state about the abuse they suffered.

Khanna said in a statement on Wednesday that he was disappointed and that he believed the decision signaled a reluctance on the part of King Charles to speak out for the victims of Epstein's abuse.

King Charles’s lawyers denied my request for the King to meet with Epstein survivors next week.



The British Monarchy can be seen as a relic of colonialism & imperialism, or it can be a modern force for standing up for women's rights & human rights. I hope he will reconsider. https://t.co/WZdYE4LR39 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 22, 2026

"The British monarchy can be seen as a relic of colonialism and imperialism," the member of the US House of Representatives said, "or it can be a modern force for women's rights and human rights."

He added that he hoped the king would reconsider or hold the meeting accountable.

More videos from the department