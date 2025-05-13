"Kingdom of Germany" is written on the shirt of "Reichsbürger" activist Peter Fitzek. (archive photo) Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

In a large-scale operation, Germany has banned the "Kingdom of Germany" and had leading members arrested. In Switzerland, the judiciary also took action: in Solothurn, the home of one of the suspects was searched.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Peter Fitzek, the self-proclaimed "King", was arrested in Saxony-Anhalt.

In Switzerland, the Office of the Attorney General searched an apartment in the canton of Solothurn.

The "Kingdom of Germany" is alleged to have operated white-collar criminal structures. Show more

Germany has launched a nationwide crackdown on the Reichsbürger association "Kingdom of Germany". Investigations also took place in Switzerland: In Solothurn, the home of one of the suspects was searched, the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland confirmed to "SRF".

According to "Spiegel", the raids began in the early hours of the morning and, according to the German Ministry of the Interior, covered a total of seven federal states: Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. In Saxony-Anhalt, the founder and self-proclaimed "King" Peter Fitzek was arrested. There had been an arrest warrant for him for weeks, which has now been executed.

The Ministry of the Interior speaks of a "counter-state" with criminal structures. "The members of this group have not only rejected democratic institutions, but have also engaged in economic crime," explained Federal Minister of the Interior Alexander Dobrindt. The group's anti-Semitic rhetoric is particularly worrying. Such tendencies are not compatible with the fundamental values of a constitutional state.

Longstanding links to Switzerland

The Reich Citizens' Movement does not recognize the Federal Republic of Germany as a legitimate state. Instead, they claim that the German Reich continues to exist. The "Kingdom of Germany" was founded by Peter Fitzek in Wittenberg in 2012 and is currently the largest organization within the scene - with an estimated 6,000 followers. In total, the German Office for the Protection of the Constitution counts around 25,000 so-called Reich citizens.

The "Kingdom of Germany" has also had links to Switzerland in the past. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) placed the organization on its warning list in 2024, as it is said to have offered unauthorized financial services in Switzerland. SRF research also revealed that Switzerland served as a logistical hub for Fitzek's activities.