General debate in the Bundestag live Klöckner threatens Weidel, Merz rants and SPD quotes pop star
Sven Ziegler
9.7.2025
After nine weeks, Friedrich Merz has to answer questions in the Bundestag for the first time. The general debate in the Bundestag is available here in the ticker and stream.
- The general debate in the German Bundestag will take place today, Tuesday.
- The opposition is likely to take the Chancellor to task.
- blue News will report here with regular updates.
11.30 a.m.
Debate continues
The debate will continue over the next few hours. blue News will summarize the debate, which can still be followed in the stream. Thank you for your interest!
-
11.08 a.m.
Doctor contradicts Spahn
In the dispute over the mask affair, Green health politician Janosch Dahmen contradicts Jens Spahn's account. The latter had claimed to have spoken to Dahmen regularly on the phone. Dahmen's response: "At the time, I was working as a doctor myself in the care of corona patients - and not on the phone to call you."
He calls on Spahn, as leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, to clear the way for a parliamentary committee of inquiry. Although Spahn is open to an investigation, he is in favor of a commission of inquiry instead of a committee of inquiry.
-
11.05 a.m.
"Yes, it was expensive, really expensive"
"Yes, we procured too much from today's perspective. Yes, it was expensive. Really expensive." But: if there had been too little, "it would have been even more expensive", says Spahn.
The federal government spent a total of 440 billion euros on combating the pandemic. Nobody slowed him down at the time, says Spahn - and emphasizes that he acted "to the best of his knowledge and belief".
-
11.01 am
Now it's all about the mask deals
At the end of his speech, Jens Spahn, head of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, addresses the criticism of the mask deals during his time in office as health minister.
"Many people say thank you, more than you might think," says Spahn. The statement caused loud laughter in the plenary.
He referred to the difficult situation during the pandemic and emphasized that he had also been in contact with the opposition - but: "There's one thing I can't remember you ever saying: 'Stop buying masks'." Spahn reads conspicuously often from the manuscript.
-
10:57 a.m.
Klöckner threatens Weidel with expulsion
Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn is speaking about the coronavirus pandemic ("Two thirds of Germans are convinced that our path was the right one") when he is interrupted several times - by AfD leader Alice Weidel.
Bundestag President Julia Klöckner (CDU) intervenes: "Dr. Weidel, the AfD has one speaking time - you can say it all later. Now the speaker has the floor."
When Weidel continued to interject, Klöckner made it clear: "The two of us are not having a discussion here. Otherwise you can leave the room."
-
10.53 a.m.
First mask interjection
CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Spahn continues to be criticized for controversial mask deals. A member of the Left Party asks a corresponding interposed question in the Bundestag - but Spahn does not respond specifically. He would deal with the issue "at the end of his speech", he simply said.
The pressure on Spahn is palpable - as is the support from his own ranks: When he steps up to the lectern, the CDU and CSU applaud particularly loudly. CSU politician Reinhard Brandl even applauds as he passes by.
Only one member of the SPD parliamentary group applauds: Spahn's opposite number Matthias Miersch. There is no more solidarity.
-
10.45 a.m.
"It's good that Trump has our number"
Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn believes the government under Friedrich Merz is on the right track. The population's trust is slowly growing back and a change in policy is already noticeable - also internationally.
In terms of foreign policy, Spahn emphasizes: "It is good that in these times the American president has a telephone number again if he wants to talk to Europe - and that is the German chancellor."
-
10.30 a.m.
Left-wing leader rants
Heidi Reichinnek, new parliamentary group leader of the Left Party, uses the general debate for an emotionally charged speech with clear slogans: "Money is wrongly distributed", "It pisses me off", "We want to mess with the super-rich".
She accuses the government of "chaos, broken promises and a budget of hopelessness". Instead of rearmament - which she describes as "playing with fire" - she calls for investment in social justice.
Her party would not agree to tax breaks for the rich and higher spending on armaments.
-
10.22 h
"See certain things differently"
In his speech, SPD man Miersch emphasized the differences between the CDU/CSU and SPD: "Part of the truth is that we see many things differently." In a democracy, you have to put up with that - and respect compromises.
The SPD is thus pursuing a new strategy: it wants to communicate more clearly where it represents its own positions in the black-red coalition - and thus strengthen its social democratic profile. Whether this will succeed remains to be seen.
-
10.15 a.m.
"What has stolen your heart?"
SPD parliamentary group leader Matthias Miersch reacts with harsh words to the speech by AfD leader Alice Weidel - and quotes pop singer Roland Kaiser: "What stole your heart?"
Miersch asks: "How can you give a speech as cold as ice, as hateful as yours?"
For him, one thing is clear: Weidel's performance shows that a ban on the AfD is necessary.
-
10.08 a.m.
Now it's all about climate protection
Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge has clear words on the climate policy of the government under Chancellor Merz:
"What really leaves me stunned, what really makes me angry, is what you are doing when it comes to climate protection," she shouts into the plenum. It is not even a standstill, but "an unbelievable step backwards".
-
10.03 a.m.
Dröge calls CDU a "bunch of chickens"
Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Dröge sharply settles accounts with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. She criticizes the fact that the electricity tax cut for all demanded by CDU leaders was ultimately not implemented - and calls the CDU an "uncoordinated bunch of chickens".
Then she gets personal: with Jens Spahn, Merz has appointed someone as parliamentary group leader who is still embroiled in a mask affair.
-
9.58 a.m.
"It should be a pleasure to live in Germany"
In his speech, Chancellor Merz emphasizes the positive signals in the country: "The mood is improving," he says. At the same time, the government is also taking concerns among the population seriously.
His goal: to create confidence. "It should be a pleasure to live in Germany - and we are very lucky to live in peace and freedom."
Germany should remain a liberal, free and tolerant country - "despite or precisely because of your numerous heckles", he said, once again addressing the AfD.
-
9.55 a.m.
Merz repeatedly addresses the AfD
Chancellor Friedrich Merz repeatedly directs his speech directly against the AfD - and especially against Alice Weidel. He accuses her of making false statements on asylum policy and emphasizes: "Asylum numbers have fallen by 340 percent."
Merz also takes aim at the party's closeness to Putin. At several points, he addresses Weidel personally, responds spontaneously to interjections and defends his government's migration policy.
Merz praises Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) for his course and thanks the SPD for its willingness to compromise on family reunification.
-
9.49 a.m.
"They are getting rid of their campaign issue"
After AfD leader Alice Weidel's harsh criticism of migration, Chancellor Friedrich Merz strikes back. With regard to the AfD parliamentary group, he says: "You are getting rid of your political battle theme, to which you owe your existence."
-
9.47 am
Habeck claps demonstratively euphorically
After statements on the security situation and Ukraine, Chancellor Friedrich Merz now turns to the budget. He speaks out in favor of targeted investment in the future - even if this requires new debt.
When he justifies the debt policy, former Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), of all people, applauds demonstratively - a side blow with irony: Habeck was once sharply criticized by the CDU/CSU for similar proposals during the election campaign.
-
9.41 a.m.
"You haven't said anything about that either"
Despite the stagnating economy, Chancellor Friedrich Merz is optimistic: he points out that leading economic research institutes have recently raised their forecasts - not lowered them. The mood in companies is also improving noticeably.
"We won't let that spoil things," said Merz in the Bundestag - and added with regard to AfD leader Weidel: "You haven't said a word about that, by the way."
-
9.32 am
"Sweeping and undifferentiated disparagement"
Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) now speaks. Right at the beginning, he responds to AfD leader Alice Weidel - and firmly rejects her "sweeping and undifferentiated disparagement of the work of the Federal Government".
When Merz comes to talk about the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, audible groans can be heard in the AfD parliamentary group. "That's an interesting reaction from you. Tonight there were the most serious attacks - and not a word from you. That shows how you think," Merz shoots in the direction of the AfD.
-
9.27 a.m.
Now it's all about "pseudo-NGOs"
AfD leader Weidel accuses Chancellor Merz of breaking his election promise "Left is over".
Despite the change of government, "green-left propaganda" continues to be financed with taxpayers' money - via so-called "pseudo-NGOs", according to Weidel. "My ass: 'Left is over'", she says in the Bundestag.
-
9.24 am
Weidel attacks SPD and warns of "dictatorship"
In her speech, Weidel fiercely attacks the SPD - it is allowing Chancellor Merz to dictate social, financial and economic policy and is moving further and further to the left "in its panic of doom".
Weidel also accuses the traffic light of wanting to "eliminate" the largest opposition force by banning the AfD. She also attacks the candidate for the Constitutional Court, Frauke Brosius-Gersdorf, who allegedly wanted to "eliminate ten million voters".
Weidel warns: "Every dictatorship begins with the banning of competing parties."
-
9.19 am
Weidel talks about migration - but one point doesn't fit her narrative at all
After the first attacks on the traffic light system, AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel quickly turns to her favorite topic: migration. According to Weidel, the federal government issues German passports "at the click of a mouse" - she speaks of a "junk article".
Then she gets drastic: rapes and knife attacks are part of everyday life in Germany. The AfD parliamentary group applauded, the Greens shouted indignantly.
AfD leader Weidel also railed against the citizens' allowance - according to her, "almost every second recipient is a foreign citizen". To prove this, the AfD recently had the most common first names of recipients surveyed.
However, the result does not match the narrative: Michael, Andreas and Thomas are in the top spots.
-
9.12 a.m.
Weidel does not go easy on Merz
Despite the moderate course announced by the AfD parliamentary group, Alice Weidel sticks to her usual tone in her speech and attacks Merz. Germany is "in decline", she says. Chancellor Merz is a "paper chancellor who plays world power abroad, but allows himself to be shown up at home by the election loser SPD". She disparagingly calls the citizens' income "migrant money".
-
9.08 a.m.
Start of the general debate
The Bundestag session has begun. CDU politician Julia Klöckner opens the general debate and welcomes Andrea Lübcke as a new member of parliament. She succeeds Annalena Baerbock, who is leaving parliament.
When Baerbock's name is mentioned, malicious applause erupts from the AfD parliamentary group. Klöckner reacts promptly: "Everyone shows their greatness through their gestures."
-
8.50 a.m.
Merz faces general debate and questioning in the Bundestag
The general debate on the federal government's policy begins in Berlin today at 9 am. It will last around three and a half hours. In addition to Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the heads of the parties' parliamentary groups will also take the floor.
This will be followed by around an hour of questioning of Merz by the MPs - for the first time since he took office as Chancellor.
Friedrich Merz will speak for the first time as Federal Chancellor in a general debate in the Bundestag today. The deliberations on the budget of the Chancellor's Office are traditionally regarded as the highlight of the budget deliberations and are usually used by the opposition to settle accounts with the government's work. The debate will be opened by AfD parliamentary group leader Alice Weidel as the leader of the largest opposition group. CDU chairman Merz will then speak. The debate is scheduled to last a total of four hours.
