In the dispute over the mask affair, Green health politician Janosch Dahmen contradicts Jens Spahn's account. The latter had claimed to have spoken to Dahmen regularly on the phone. Dahmen's response: "At the time, I was working as a doctor myself in the care of corona patients - and not on the phone to call you."

He calls on Spahn, as leader of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, to clear the way for a parliamentary committee of inquiry. Although Spahn is open to an investigation, he is in favor of a commission of inquiry instead of a committee of inquiry.