On Friday morning, a serious incident occurred at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides private high school in Nantes. According to police reports, a pupil attacked several classmates with a knife on the second floor of the school building.
According to the French news portal Ouest France, four people were seriously injured. The situation on the ground remains tense, with numerous emergency services deployed in the school building.
Particularly tragic: according to information from Europe 1, a schoolgirl is said to have died in the attack. However, official confirmation of this death is still pending.
Investigation underway
According to the police, the attacker - apparently a pupil at the school himself - was overpowered and arrested. Nothing is yet known about the motive for the attack.
The investigation is in full swing. France's education minister and local authorities have been informed and psychological support has already been organized for the students affected.