The high school was only opened a few years ago. Screenshot Google Maps

There is a bloody attack at a private school in Nantes: a pupil stabs several classmates with a knife. According to media reports, one pupil died.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In a high school in Nantes, a pupil attacks several classmates with a knife.

Four people were seriously injured and, according to "Europe 1", one pupil was killed.

The suspected perpetrator has been arrested. Show more

On Friday morning, a serious incident occurred at the Notre-Dame-de-Toutes-Aides private high school in Nantes. According to police reports, a pupil attacked several classmates with a knife on the second floor of the school building.

According to the French news portal Ouest France, four people were seriously injured. The situation on the ground remains tense, with numerous emergency services deployed in the school building.

Particularly tragic: according to information from Europe 1, a schoolgirl is said to have died in the attack. However, official confirmation of this death is still pending.

Investigation underway

According to the police, the attacker - apparently a pupil at the school himself - was overpowered and arrested. Nothing is yet known about the motive for the attack.

The investigation is in full swing. France's education minister and local authorities have been informed and psychological support has already been organized for the students affected.