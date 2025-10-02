Rescue workers at the scene. KEYSTONE

Several people have been killed or injured in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday. The suspected perpetrator was shot by police and is presumed dead, according to the authorities.

Petar Marjanović

There was an attack on a synagogue in the Crumpsall district of Manchester on Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday. According to police in the English city, eyewitnesses reported that a car was driven into a group of people and one man was also injured by a knife. At least two people died as a result of their injuries, according to the police.

Emergency services were deployed. Images from the scene showed numerous ambulances and heavily armed police officers.

Keir Starmer horrified

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his horror. "The fact that this happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," the Labour politician said in a statement. Starmer reportedly left the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen early to chair a meeting of the Cobra national crisis unit.

Officers stopped the suspected attacker by firing shots, according to a police statement. The mayor of the Manchester metropolitan area, Andy Burnham, told the BBC that it was a serious incident. However, the immediate danger appears to have been averted after the police reacted very quickly. According to him, the attacker probably died. However, this has not yet been confirmed, he said on BBC radio.

Mayor Burnham spoke of a "serious incident", but emphasized that the immediate danger had now been averted. Police and emergency services praised the rapid intervention at the scene, which had prevented anything worse. The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.