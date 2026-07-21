Amid the morning hustle and bustle in front of the famous Acropolis, a man and a woman are suddenly attacked and injured by an unknown assailant. Here's what we know so far.

It is not yet known why a couple of tourists was attacked at the Acropolis. (File photo)

Here's what it's all about On Tuesday morning, a knife attack takes place near the Acropolis.

A couple of tourists is injured in the incident.

The exact circumstances are still unclear. Summary created with

A man is said to have threatened several passersby with a knife this morning near the entrance to the Acropolis tourist attraction in Athens and then attacked a couple of tourists. According to Greek media reports, the suspected perpetrator has been arrested.

There was initially no official confirmation from the police. The man's motive remains unclear, according to the Greek public broadcaster ERTNews.

A passerby reports a man with a knife

The incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. local time. A passerby alerted the police after seeing a man with a knife threatening passersby. Emergency responders were then dispatched to the area.

According to consistent media reports, the man then apparently attacked a tourist couple from the U.S. without warning and injured both of them. According to the reports, the man suffered a serious leg injury, and the woman was injured in the arm. An ambulance transported the injured to a hospital for medical treatment.