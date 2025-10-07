The politician was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Alex Talash/dpa

In the Ruhr town of Herdecke, the newly elected mayor is found seriously injured. What happened?

DPA dpa

The German Social Democrat Iris Stalzer was recently elected as the new mayor of the town of Herdecke in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Now she is found seriously injured at home. An overview:

What we know

The crime: According to security sources, local politician Iris Stalzer had been stabbed several times in the upper body. She was initially responsive. A rescue helicopter took Stalzer to hospital. The doctors consider her life to be in acute danger.

The victim: The 57-year-old was standing as a candidate for mayor for the SPD in the local elections in Herdecke. In the run-off election on September 28, she was narrowly elected mayor with 52.2 percent of the vote. According to the town, her term of office officially begins on November 1. According to her website, the lawyer is married and the mother of two teenage children.

The crime scene: Stalzer was found injured in her apartment in Herdecke. A major police operation is underway on the street. The town of 22,500 inhabitants is located in the Ruhr area in western Germany.

The witnesses: According to information from security circles, the victim's presumed adopted children made an emergency call to the rescue control center at around 12.40 pm. The teenagers, aged 15 and 17, said that their mother had been attacked and that they had found her injured in the house.

What we don't know

Perpetrators: It is unknown whether there were one or more perpetrators and what relationship they have to Stalzer. According to information from "Bild", Stalzer told her son that she had been attacked by several men on the street.

A reporter from "WDR" reported from the scene that a youth had been led out of the house in handcuffs by the police and taken away. It is unclear what relationship he has to the victim. According to "Bild", however, it is the adopted son of Stalzer.

Motive: It is currently unclear whether the crime is connected to Stalzer's election as mayor or her political positions.