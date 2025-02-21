Attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin Marion van der Kraats/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

A man has been seriously injured at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin-Mitte. He was taken to hospital. The alleged perpetrator was arrested a few hours after the attack.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man has been seriously injured in an attack at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin.

He was taken to hospital.

Rescue workers attended to several people who witnessed the attack.

A suspect was arrested hours later. The man offered no resistance when he was arrested, said a police spokesman. Show more

Following the bloody attack on a 30-year-old Spanish tourist in the field of stelae at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, the Berlin public prosecutor's office is assuming an anti-Semitic background. A 19-year-old recognized refugee from Syria is suspected, according to the authorities. The man was arrested in the vicinity of the memorial on Friday evening a few hours after the crime.

"According to previous investigations and the current state of knowledge, there should be connections with the Middle East conflict," the public prosecutor's office announced. "According to what we know so far, in particular based on statements made by the accused to the police, he has been planning to kill Jews for several weeks." The choice of the crime scene was also made against this background. "Stern" and "Tagesspiegel" first reported on an anti-Semitic motive.

Police officers detain a man at the Holocaust memorial after another man was seriously injured. Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa

Location deliberately chosen

The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in the historic center of Berlin commemorates the six million Jews who were murdered under the rule of the National Socialists.

There is also said to have been a religious motivation. In addition to the knife as the alleged murder weapon, the man also had a Koran, a piece of paper with verses from the Koran and a prayer rug in his rucksack.

The attacker is to be brought before a magistrate today. According to dpa information, the man lived in refugee accommodation in Leipzig. Emergency services searched the facility in the morning.

Victim in stable condition

The 19-year-old is suspected of attacking the Spaniard from behind with a knife and inflicting life-threatening injuries to his neck. The 30-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery and was temporarily placed in an induced coma. According to reports, his life is no longer in danger. After the attack, several people who had witnessed the incident were also attended to by emergency services.

During the police operation, the alleged perpetrator reportedly ran towards the officers. They noticed his bloodstained hands and trousers. They then arrested the man. The 19-year-old is said to have arrived in Germany in 2023 as an unaccompanied minor refugee.

He made a clear impression during the arrest, it said. "Whether there is a mental illness is the subject of the investigation." There were no indications of links to other persons or organizations. The accused had not previously had any criminal convictions in Berlin and was not known to the police or the judiciary.

Several fatal attacks before the election

In recent weeks and months, there have been several fatal attacks in Germany, albeit with different backgrounds. The issue of migration then dominated the German parliamentary election campaign. On February 13, for example, a 24-year-old Afghan drove a car into a Verdi demonstration in Munich. A two-year-old girl and her 37-year-old mother later died in hospital, and at least 37 other people suffered injuries, some of them serious.

Gegen 18 Uhr wurde ein Mann von einem Unbekannten im Stelenfeld des Denkmals für die ermordeten Juden Europas in #Mitte schwer verletzt. Der Verletzte kam in ein Krankenhaus. Rettungskräfte betreuen vor Ort mehrere Personen, die das Geschehen mit ansehen mussten. Am Tatort laufen… pic.twitter.com/DNeYLJzgEO — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) February 21, 2025

In a park in Aschaffenburg, a 28-year-old Afghan is said to have attacked people he apparently did not know with a knife in January. A two-year-old boy of Moroccan origin and a 41-year-old German died. Shortly before Christmas, a 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia drove a car through the Christmas market in Magdeburg. Six people lost their lives and almost 300 were injured.