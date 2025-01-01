The victims of the knife attack were taken to hospital, but their lives are probably not in danger. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

While New Year's Eve is being celebrated in the seaside resort of Rimini, a knife attacker attacks passers-by. A police officer shoots the perpetrator. It is said that the officer acted in self-defense.

A knife-wielding attacker injured several passers-by in the seaside resort of Rimini on the Italian Adriatic coast and was subsequently shot dead by the police. The Egyptian had attacked people on the street during the New Year's Eve celebrations, reported the Ansa news agency, citing the police.

Police officer shoots attacker dead

After the carabinieri arrived, one of the officers tried to stop the man with a warning shot. When the attacker then ran towards the police officer with a knife in his hand, he fired the fatal shot.

The four injured victims were reportedly taken to hospital, but their lives were not in danger. Further details about the course of the crime and the attacker's motives were not initially known.