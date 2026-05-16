ARCHIVE - Russian President Vladimir Putin (l) speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a family photo at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit. Photo: Alexander Kazakov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/dpa Keystone

Russian President Vladimir Putin is traveling to China next week. In Beijing, he wants to discuss relations between the two countries and international conflicts with head of state Xi Jinping. The visit comes just a few days after Donald Trump's state trip to China.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The Kremlin has announced a visit to China by Vladimir Putin for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Putin and Xi Jinping want to discuss their countries' relations and international conflicts.

The trip comes shortly after US President Donald Trump's visit to China. Show more

The Kremlin has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit China on Tuesday and Wednesday. Putin is following an invitation from Chinese head of state Xi Jinping, the Kremlin announced.

During the visit, Putin and Xi are to discuss relations between their countries and exchange views on international and regional problems. The signing of a joint declaration and a series of bilateral documents is then planned. A meeting with Prime Minister Li Qiang is also on the agenda.

Putin's visit is linked to the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two countries.

It was only on Friday that US President Donald Trump flew back to the USA after a state visit to China lasting several days. Putin was last in Beijing last year, when the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War was celebrated with a military parade.