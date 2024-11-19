Vladimir Putin has put Russia's new nuclear doctrine into effect. According to this doctrine, Moscow could attack the West with nuclear weapons if Ukraine fires ATACMS at Russian territory.

If a non-nuclear state attacks Russia and it has nuclear powers as allies, the doctrine allows a Russian nuclear strike on those allies.

Putin's chain dog Dmitry Medvedev makes it clear that an ATACMS attack on Russian territory would trigger a world war.

However, Medvedev in particular has often made this threat.

Russia has begun mass-producing mobile bunkers that are also intended to be temporarily radiation-proof. Show more

On the 1000th day of the war of aggression he ordered against Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's renewed nuclear weapons doctrine into effect.

Based on the situation in the war and the crisis in relations with the West, the document lists new threat scenarios in which Russia could resort to nuclear weapons. The new doctrine replaces the 2020 version and was published on the Kremlin's website.

What is new is that Moscow considers aggression by a non-nuclear state that is supported by nuclear powers to be a joint attack on Russia. This is directed against the fact that Ukraine is receiving military support from the nuclear powers USA, Great Britain and France.

ATACMS attack on Russian territory? World War III!

In the two and a half years of war, Putin has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons. The tightening of nuclear doctrine that has been announced for months can also be understood as a threatening gesture.

🚨Update: Now that NATO attacked Russia with 6x American ATACMS missiles fired from Ukraine, according to Russian policy and doctrine it can now attack both Ukraine and NATO with nuclear weapons!! pic.twitter.com/CZfXCoBS6S — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) November 19, 2024

The publication follows shortly after the US decision, reported by the media, to allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons against Russian territory. Russia is threatening nuclear retaliation not only in the event of a nuclear attack.

Russia's new nuclear doctrine means NATO missiles fired against our country could be deemed an attack by the bloc on Russia. Russia could retaliate with WMD against Kiev and key NATO facilities, wherever they're located. That means World War III. — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) November 19, 2024

Putin's chain dog Dmitry Medvedev is clear on X: if Ukraine fires ATACMS missiles at Russia, it would mean the outbreak of World War III. However, this is by no means the first time that Medvedev has issued precisely this warning.

It also includes a conventional attack on Russia or its ally Belarus if it "poses a critical threat to their sovereignty and/or territorial integrity". The mention of Belarus is also new compared to the 2020 version.

Mass production of mobile bunkers has begun

Nuclear deterrence therefore also applies in the event that potentially hostile military alliances form, expand or move closer to Russia with their infrastructure. This is directed against Ukraine's efforts to become a member of NATO.

BREAKING: Putin has approved an updated nuclear doctrine, saying that Russia could consider using nuclear weapons if subject to a conventional missile assault on it supported by a nuclear power.



Sky's @ramsaysky is in Kyiv with the latesthttps://t.co/yyyOKsiMga



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/eeM8ttTYox — Sky News (@SkyNews) November 19, 2024

Russia would also see attempts to deny it access to certain parts of its territory as a possible trigger for a nuclear strike. This could affect the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad, but also the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed in 2014.

Russia is also working on its defenses: as reported by Reuters, mass production of mobile bunkers that also protect against radiation has also begun in the world's largest country.

Nuclear war is approaching: russia has launched mass production of mobile shelters from a nuclear explosion

The basic configuration of the "KUB-M" includes two blocks - a technical one and for people, where 54 people can hide, and with additional modules - up to 150.

The… pic.twitter.com/krXEvkn1jL — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) November 19, 2024

The KUB-M looks like a reinforced shipping container and is designed to ensure survival for 48 hours. Fire, chemicals or explosions supposedly cannot harm it.

